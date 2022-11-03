Prime Minister Eddi Lamar ‘Stop Discrimination against Albanians’ to UK Government | political news





The UK prime minister has been instructed to stop blaming the Albanians for the migrant crisis as senior lawmakers raise concerns about the “horrible conditions” in which migrants are trapped.

Albanian Prime Minister Eddie Lamar said the UK government should stop using Albanian migrants “to excuse policy failures”.

Hours later, the chairman of the four-party parliamentary committee sent a letter to Interior Minister Suela Braverman expressing his “deep concern over the horrific situation” of immigrants being detained at the overcrowded Manston Immigration Center in Kent. .

Interior Minister Suela Braverman has identified Albanians several times over the past week as the number of small boats crossing the strait from southern European countries has soared.

She said the majority of arriving Albanians are adult single men.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said Albanians were “abusing” modern slavery laws to delay deportation attempts.

Conservative MP Craig McKinley from South Tannett, Kent, said 12,000 Albanian migrants had arrived in the UK so far this year in small boats.

However, Lamar tweeted on Wednesday: “Targeting Albanians as a cause of crime and border problems in the UK is easy, but ignores the hard facts.

“It is crazy to do the same thing over and over and expect different results (ask Einstein!).

“Of the 140,000 Albanians who emigrated to the UK, 70% were living in Italy and Greece.

“1,200 of them are business people. Albanians in the UK work hard and pay their taxes. The UK needs to fight gangs of all nationalities and stop discriminating against Albanians to make excuses for policy failures.”

He added that Albania is a NATO country and is currently in negotiations to become a member of the EU and a “safe place of origin”.

Image: Eddie Lamar blames the British government.

When Germany faced a similar problem, Lamar said, “Germany has strengthened its own system. Britain can and should do the same without reacting with criminal rhetoric that punishes the innocent.”

He said Albania was “not a wealthy country, it has been a scapegoat for an empire for a very long time and we have never had a country of our own.”

“We have a duty to fight crime at home and we are doing so resolutely as we work closely with others,” he added.

“We are prepared to work more closely with the UK, but the facts matter. So is mutual respect.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Braverman said the number of Albanians had “surged” and that many had “abuses modern slavery laws.”

“We are working to ensure that Albanian cases are handled and individuals are eliminated as quickly as possible, sometimes within a few days,” she added.

She said the number of Albanian migrants arriving by small boat through the Albanian Straits over the past six to nine months has increased and their modern slavery claims are questionable because Albania is a signatory to the European Convention Against Trafficking. added. .

“If those people are true victims of modern slavery, they should claim their protection in Albania,” she added.

Braverman praised the “excellent relationship” with his Albanian counterpart, which allowed him to quickly eliminate the Albanians “with no reason to be in England”.

The Oxford Migration Observatory said on Tuesday that 86% of Albanians who received a positive decision on their asylum applications by the end of June 2022 were women. Protection is required.

