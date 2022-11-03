North Korea secretly shipping artillery shells to Russia, US says | Russo-Ukrainian War





The United States has accused North Korea of ​​supplying Russia with a significant number of artillery shells for use in Ukraine, as Moscow increasingly turns to allies to help with the war effort.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that alleged North Korean arms shipments are unlikely to change the tide of the conflict, pointing to Western efforts to support the military Ukrainian.

Our indications are that the DPRK is supplying covertly, and we will be monitoring to see if the shipments are being received, Kirby told reporters, referring to North Korea by the acronym of its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

He did not share details on the mode of transportation or whether the United States would attempt to ban shipments to Russia.

Tuesday’s announcement comes amid heightened US tensions with North Korea, which launched nearly two dozen missiles on Wednesday, including one that landed near South Korean waters. Pyongyang has carried out a record number of weapons tests this year in defiance of US and international sanctions.

Earlier in the week, US and South Korean forces conducted extensive joint aerial exercises, prompting an angry response from North Korea, which described the drills as a relentless and reckless provocation.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Pyongyang appeared to be looking for another pretext for provocations it has already undertaken, potentially for provocations it may plan to take in the coming days. or the next few weeks.

The United States has warned its competitors and adversaries, including China, against any Russian aid in Ukraine.

Washington and Kyiv have also accused Tehran of supplying Moscow with drones that were used in deadly attacks across Ukraine, allegations Iran denies.

Last month, Kirby said Iranian personnel were directly engaged on the ground in Crimea to help train Russian forces in the use of drones.

The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Iranian individuals and companies they accuse of links to the country’s drone industry and shipments to Russia.

Since Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine in February, its military campaign has been mired in setbacks. In recent months, Ukrainian forces, aided by American weaponry, have retaken large swaths of territory in a counter-offensive in the east of the country.

Washington and its allies imposed sanctions on Russia during the war and provided military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

In September, the US Congress passed a bill allocating $12 billion in funds to Ukraine, adding to the tens of billions of dollars in aid approved earlier this year.

