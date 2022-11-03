Virgin Media O2 Adds 3 Million UK Buildings To Lightning Project





According to the latest Q3 2022 results from broadband ISPs and mobile giant VMO2 (Virgin Media and O2), the fixed broadband base reached 5.63 million customers (19.1k increase in Q3, 16k increase in Q2), and the gigabit network coverage reached 115,000 premises added (3 million delivered via Project Lightning) and 5G is available in over 800 towns and cities.

VMO2’s biggest development over the past quarter has been the creation of a new joint venture. The joint venture aims to build a wholesale-focused Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP/XGS-PON) broadband network capable of covering up to 7 million additional UK units. home (here). We also had a legal battle with BT over mobile migration (here) and made some broadband speeds up (here).

More recently, VMO2 has extended OpenRAN mobile technology testing to field trials (here), and started offering broadband services at existing OFNL sites (here), improving ‘Essentials’ social rates to be cheaper and delivering 50Mbps speeds. (here) And they also claim to have launched the country’s “fastest WiFi guarantee” (here). Not really the fastest though.

Finally, the operator appears to have withheld a proposed $3 billion merger with TalkTalk (here) and is considering the sale of a 50% stake in mast operator Cornerstone (here).

Quarterly UK customer (connection) figures – Q3 202225,631,100 Fixed broadband – (up from 5,612,000 in Q2) 44,155,100 Mobile inc. Wholesale – (up from 43,526,400)

Elsewhere, operators’ project lighting network expansion has reached an additional 3 million buildings since it began a few years ago (approximately 1.7 million via FTTP and the remainder on hybrid fiber coaxial), and quarterly deployment rates have been fairly flat. As a result, VMO2’s wired network now covers 15.98 million UK homes passed through (expected to add a total of 500,000 buildings over 2022).

Note 1: Between Q1 2017 and Q4 2018, Virgin added 1,017,000 buildings under Project Lightning, an average of 127,125 per quarter.

From a financial standpoint, VMO2 reported total trade-adjusted revenue of 2,583.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, up from 2,548.5 million in the previous quarter.

Virgin Media O2 CEO Lutz Schler said:

“This quarter saw an increasingly challenging macroeconomic background in which we must continue to provide high-speed and high-quality service while supporting our customers and people during these difficult times. In addition, we have accelerated profitability growth as commercial momentum develops, and we continue to make strong strides in three growth waves: network expansion and upgrades, realizing synergies, and business digitalization. Integrated products combined with a better understanding of our customers through digitization underpin our development and customer value proposition.

The third quarter was one of the strong strategic and operational advances supporting our deliveries for the remainder of the year and beyond. We have expanded our mobile and fixed customer base, improved our product offerings, achieved key convergence milestones, and achieved another quarter of EBITDA growth. We reaffirm our guidelines for 2022.”

Sadly, we’re not surprised by the lack of updates on Project Mustang’s progress, which is currently working to upgrade 14.3 million UK buildings covered with outdated HFC infrastructure to the latest 10Gbps capable XGS-PON full fiber (FTTP) technology. (here and here) – cost of c.100 per house. We’re seeing a lot of work going on on this, but VMO2 plans to launch alongside the new product, so you’ll want to ensure a reasonable level of coverage before announcing anything (i.e. we’ll hear more about this in 2023). expected).

Moreover, VMO2 only provided a small update on its plans to deploy an additional 7 million UK buildings by 2027 FTTP. The establishment of the associated textile joint venture “is still on track for clearance in the well-prepared fourth quarter.” This is a major change and we will be hearing more about it in 2023.

Virgin Media also has an “option” to separately wholesale access to its 16 million premises network, and we expect them to do so, but they haven’t announced a decision yet. Obtaining support from other ISPs for this is key to survivability, but this requires tricky negotiations (such as monopoly issues) and implementation can be expensive and complex for providers.

The company’s broadband-based average speed is 261 Mbps, an increase of 29% year-over-year, and will provide 5G services to 50% of the UK population by 2023 (EE and Three UK have already achieved this).

