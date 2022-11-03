US-China report recommends secret diplomacy with Chinese military





Correction: A previous version of this article misrepresented basic report information. The report was commissioned by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, but it does not reflect the commission’s official recommendations to Congress. The commission’s recommendations will be published later in November 2022 in its annual report.

WASHINGTON A report commissioned by the U.S.-China Congressional Commission suggests Congress is funding behind-the-scenes military diplomacy with Beijing, citing growing gaps in Washington’s knowledge of personnel issues and Army reform efforts popular liberation.

Report on PLA personnel at BluePath Labs, commissioned by US-China Economic and Security Review Panel, advocates non-governmental and quasi-governmental dialogues with Chinese military . The U.S.-China commission is due to release its full set of recommendations to Congress Nov. 15 in its annual report.

While the current state of U.S.-China bilateral relations is not conducive to exchanges in this area, Congress should work with the Department of Defense to reinstate Track 1.5 and Track 2.0 military dialogues with China. if conditions permit, the report says. Given the increasingly closed nature of China’s information sphere, properly planned and managed interactions could be extremely helpful in better understanding the inner workings of the PLA.

Track 2 diplomatic dialogues between two countries are typically comprised of non-governmental representatives from academia and think tanks. In a Track 1.5 dialogue, each delegation consists of a mix of government officials acting in an unofficial capacity alongside external participants.

China and the United States previously had multiple forums to exchange military-related information, the report said. However, almost all of them have disappeared in recent years, probably in part due to the deterioration of bilateral relations and the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the United States has lost access to valuable information regarding the PLA, including education and promotion pathways, how unit leaders are chosen, and the success of leadership initiatives. reform.

The PLA started to slow exchanges of senior military leaders between the two countries before the pandemic. China also suspended several military dialogues with the United States following the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, to Taiwan in August.

During the pandemic, China also began to crack down on backchannel exchanges. Professor Wang Jisi of Peking University visited Scott Kennedy, a China analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, in February, the first apparent Lane 2 event between the two countries in more than two years. .

The report also suggests that Congress fund an organization that can facilitate the purchase of open-source PLA publications, which China provided for free until 2018.

One of the keys to understanding the PLA and its personnel is having access to the PLA’s primary sources, including newspapers, journals, books and websites, the report said. Although some organizations have limited access to at least some, but not all, of these publications, the cost has increased significantly and each organization must pay for them individually.

Despite the PLA’s diminishing visibility in recent years, the 63-page report details the Chinese military’s efforts in modernizing personnel, including reforming the recruitment and training of non-commissioned officers and the enlisted personnel as well as its anti-corruption campaign.

Although progress has been uneven, the sum of these initiatives is likely to produce a more educated, professionalized and technically competent APL in the years to come, the report states.

In 2021, the Chinese military moved from one to two conscription cycles per year to strengthen combat readiness.

Nevertheless, the report also mentions that many commanders are still deemed incapable of properly assessing situations, making operational decisions, deploying forces or leading forces in modern, joint and computerized warfare.

The PLA has made significant changes to its NCO (non-commissioned officer) corps, gradually allowing it to take on greater responsibilities, according to the report. It has also entered into new partnerships with civilian academic institutions to provide training for NCOs, as well as to directly recruit civilians with technical skills sought as NCOs.

The report notes that efforts to recruit a more educated enlisted force appear to be successful overall, even if they have not always met the PLA’s lofty recruiting targets.

Although the PLA recruited students to study aerospace, radar, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), missile technology and maritime science, it did not use them effectively after recruitment, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party has declared victory over President Xi Jinping’s war on corruption within the ranks. But the report says it is unclear whether this has really changed the pervasive culture of corruption within the PLA, which has historically included bribery for promotions and bribery in the procurement process. defense.

The report also recommends that Congress fund a follow-up report specifically devoted to the annual training cycle for each service, force and branch of the Chinese military as well as a conference on the structure and reorganization of PLA forces.

The release of the reports coincides with a bipartisan push to create a grand Chinese strategy committee via an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, which the Senate is expected to vote on later this month.

