The real estate industry reacts to falling UK house prices





UK home prices fell for the first time in more than a year as market turmoil sparked by the government mini-budget last month increased borrowing costs and hit household finances.

Yesterday Nationwide reported that residential property prices fell 0.9% between September and October. This was the first month-over-month decline since the stamp duty cuts were phased out in July 2021 and the biggest decline since June 2020, during the height of the coronavirus. global pandemic.

Annual growth in house prices slowed from 9.5% to 7.2%.

According to Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwides, the average first-time buyer with a 20% deposit now faces a monthly mortgage payment equivalent to 45% of a paycheck taken home based on an average mortgage interest rate of 5.5%. This is a similar percentage. Just like we saw before the 2008 financial crisis.

Industry reaction:

Iain McKenzie, CEO of the Real Estate Professionals Guild, said:

The actions taken by the new prime minister and prime minister are reassuring, but it will require a steady hand on the tiller to calm homebuyers.

High mortgage rates are impacting some home sales, but demand is still high in many areas and supply shortages are likely to cushion prices from major corrections.

Now that the mini-budget chaos is over, many buyers will look at their options again and see things are more positive than they thought.

OnTheMarket CEO Jason Tebb said: A new normal, an elevated version of the pre-pandemic market, but a calmer version of the frenzy we’ve seen in recent months continues to emerge.

As the cost of living and interest rates continue to rise, the chances of buying a home are increasing for many buyers. Despite all that, the desire to buy the property remains, but if the seller doesn’t price it realistically, it can be difficult to sell and stay in the market.

Samuel Tombs, an economist at consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the numbers are the strongest signal that house prices will fall as pressure on household incomes intensifies.

Propertymark CEO Nathan Emerson said: Agents are reporting that more homes are being sold on the market, giving buyers more options than in the past two years. They are no longer afraid of losing their properties, so they are better able to accept offers that will see prices naturally fall in the coming months.

Matthew Thompson, Head of Sales at Chestertons, said: Buyers are faced with higher interest rates and the reality that mortgage providers are withdrawing many products, which has created a new sense of crisis. As a result, house hunters hurriedly confirmed the purchase, and as a result, the number of exchanges increased by 53% compared to October last year.

Despite economic uncertainty, buyer demand did not appear to have been restrained as our branch registered the same amount of inquiries as in October 2021. This again shows that the London real estate market has its own rhythm when compared to the national situation and remains a major destination for buyers and investors. same as each other.

Marc von Grundherr, director of Benham and Reeves said: Any market downturn can wreak havoc in the minds of homeowners in the country, but the decline in home price growth should be generally welcomed.

The monumental rise in home prices seen through the pandemic market boom is simply not sustainable, and it is far better for the market to steadily return to normal rather than crash again.

James Forrester, MD at Barrows and Forrester said: “Despite the panic in recent weeks, there has been no disappointment from buyers in the field, and the desire to own a home far outweighs the inventory of available homes to satisfy it.

While this is still true, all fears of a real estate market crash can be firmly quelled and we expect home prices already to continue rising on an annualized basis for the rest of the year, even if they go at a more measured pace. That has been the case in recent months.

Chris Hodgkinson, Managing Director, HBB Solutions, said: “All of the current indications are that the housing market is in a dangerously sluggish state, buyer demand is starting to decline, and dangerously overinflated home prices have been on the trajectory of the past two years. It suggests that we can no longer maintain the .

As many buyers are being hit by rising mortgage costs, turbulence can be expected in the coming months as sellers struggle to achieve their desired asking price and many sales fail.

House price growth slows sharply and new data emerges.

