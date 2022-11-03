Wells Fargo mortgage staff prepare for layoffs as US lending volumes plummet





Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo have slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and raising concerns that the lender will have to cut more staff as the US housing crisis worsens.

The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the first weeks of the fourth quarter, according to people with knowledge of the company’s numbers. That’s a 90% drop from the year before, when the housing boom fueled by the Covid pandemic was in full swing, said the people, who declined to be identified speaking of internal matters.

The U.S. housing market has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent years, kicking off in 2020 thanks to easy money policies and the adoption of remote working, and slowing down this year with the Federal Reserve raising rates. Homebuyers were squeezed and the pace of refinancing fell as borrowing costs soared to more than 7% for a 30-year loan from around 3% a year earlier. And rates could rise further as the Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate again on Wednesday.

The situation has put pressure on the mortgage lending industry, particularly companies like Rocket Mortgage which have thrived on loan refinances, and is expected to lead to consolidation among new non-bank players who have rushed to serve customers after most US banks pulled out of the market.

Of the six largest US banks, Wells Fargo has historically been the most dependent on mortgages. But that has started to change under CEO Charlie Scharf, who said the bank was looking to scale back its business and focus primarily on serving existing customers.

Early warning

In October, the bank warned investors that the housing market could slow further after it said mortgage lending fell nearly 60% in the third quarter.

“We expect it to remain difficult in the near term,” Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo told analysts Oct. 14. “It is possible that we will have a further decline in mortgage banking revenue in the fourth quarter when mounts are seasonally slower.”

Employees are nervous after the bank began cutting staff in April and internal projections point to more departures. Local media reported Wells Fargo offices were required to disclose impending job cuts in a municipality.

The ranks of mortgage loan officers, who primarily earn commissions on closing deals, are expected to drop to less than 2,000 from more than 4,000 at the start of the year, according to one of the people. Many sellers haven’t closed a single loan in recent weeks, this person said.

Another person said most departures were voluntary as bankers sought other opportunities, making departures and headcounts difficult to predict.

“The changes we recently made are the result of the broader rate environment and are consistent with the response from other industry lenders,” a Wells Fargo spokesperson said in a statement. “We regularly review and adjust staffing levels to align with market conditions and the needs of our businesses.”

The bank said last month that its total workforce shrank by about 14,000 people in the third quarter, down 6% to 239,209 employees.

Wells Fargo shares are down about 2% year-to-date.

