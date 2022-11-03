UK urges action after Netherlands orders China to close secret ‘police station’





A report on a secret “overseas police station” claiming to be run by the CCP has been ordered to close by the Dutch government.

The move comes a day after the British House of Representatives called for an investigation after claiming that a network of Chinese police stations existed worldwide, including three known to operate in Croydon, Hendon and Glasgow.

A report by Safeguard Defenders, a non-governmental organization based in Spain, published last week claiming that it had found at least 54 such police stations operating outside China.

The station is ostensibly an administrative center for the Chinese, but reports suggest that the outpost could be used to track down and harass dissidents and pressure the Chinese to return home after being charged with a crime.

There are also concerns about the risk of undermining democratic institutions and stealing economic and political secrets by groups affiliated with the one-party state.

On Monday, former Conservative party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith urged the government to investigate allegations against police stations in the UK and expel them if found to be operating.

“Otherwise we look like we are limping compared to our neighbors,” he told Commons.

The Dutch government said last week that it is investigating whether two police stations (one with a virtual office in Amsterdam and the other with a physical address in Rotterdam) have been established in the Netherlands.

Hong Kong protester Bob Chan fights with people trying to entice him to the Chinese consulate in Manchester. Credit: AP

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted on Tuesday that “the deputy minister informed the (China) ambassador that the station should be closed immediately” (about the station) because “there was no Dutch permit”.

The Irish government has already ordered China to close down the Fuzhou police station overseas in Dublin, for which Chinese authorities have not requested a permit.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Wang Won-bin said the overseas outposts identified by the Safeguard Defenders were gas stations for Chinese people living abroad who need help, such as renewing their driver’s license.

In the report, Safeguard Defenders highlighted Chinese media accounts of people suspected of committing crimes in China via video links from some locations in other countries where China is suspected of not reporting to other governments.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra. Credit: AP

According to the group, in one example, a Chinese man charged with environmental crimes surrendered to authorities after being persuaded to return from Madrid to Qingtian in Zhejiang province in 2020.

Some of the locations identified by Safeguard Defenders in Rome, Madrid and Barcelona were identified by the Associated Press as massage parlors, the Spanish headquarters of the Qingtian Civic Association, and companies providing legal translation services, respectively. It said there were no indications of any other activity directly related to the police station or the Chinese government.

Beijing maintains close ties with diaspora Chinese through embassies and overseas Chinese associations, but unregistered police service points are said to be physically operating outside Beijing’s foreign diplomatic missions.

According to Safeguard Defenders, China claims to have persuaded 230,000 fraud suspects to return to China between April 2021 and July 2022.

The EU executive said on Thursday that it is up to member states to investigate such claims as it is a matter of national sovereignty.

