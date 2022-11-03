The UK economy is being thrown into a black hole by its own government | Larry Elliot





British economic policy is full of the language of S&M. Treasury requires budget discipline. The Bank of England sees the need for austerity. Policy makers say we should avoid fiscal domination. Only in the UK could there be a currency control tool known as a corset.

Judging by the way the treasury and banks behave, it’s easy to see why novelist Anthony Burgess once described Britain as very masochistic. The many sufferings of self-injury will soon come to pass, but there will be no pleasure for their victims.

The current state of the country is: The economy is going backwards. National production is lower than at the beginning of the epidemic. Real estate prices started to fall. Households began to increase their savings in anticipation of the difficult times ahead. The standard of living is falling because wages cannot keep up with inflation. Despite government price caps, average energy rates are double what they were a year ago. Officials are playing a war game over the possibility of a week-long blackout this winter. NHS England has over 7 million people on a waiting list. Food bank use is on the rise.

And what’s your reaction to it? Well, the Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee is about to raise interest rates for the eighth time in a row as it fears high inflation will trigger a wage-price vicious cycle. The city expects to increase 0.75 percentage points to 3% and further signals from Threadneedle Street. Banks knows what he’s doing will cause pain, but later says it’s better than greater pain.

However, there are no typical signs of overheating the economy. The Bank acknowledges that cost of living pressures are primarily caused by global factors beyond its control, such as supply chain bottlenecks following the Covid-19 lockdown and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The high level of vacancies is not because demand is too strong, but mainly because workers over the age of 50 have left the workforce. In these circumstances, raising interest rates is a particularly dull instrument.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt is preparing a fall statement on November 17 to raise taxes and cut public spending. He’s already told voters to prepare themselves to make tough, eye-opening decisions. The message from Hunts is that Britain is living beyond its capacity and needs a new era of austerity to fill the black hole in the nation’s finances. Or, in other words, we are naughty and deserve the punishment.

If there was such a thing as a fiscal black hole, it might be good to fill it, but the idea that Britain is running into a fiscal deficit is a fairy tale. Countries that have their own currency, such as the UK, can print money to cover spending. While never acknowledged, the Bank of England’s massive easing of bond purchases has effectively covered government deficits during the global financial crisis and pandemic. There is no black hole because there is no way for the government to run out of money.

David Blanchflower, a member of the MPC during the global financial crisis, said the UK is likely to repeat the policy mistakes of the time and his warnings were timely. In September 2008, hours before the Royal Bank of Scotland ran out of cash, the bank was considering raising interest rates for fear of inherent inflation. As Blanchflower pointed out at the time, the real threat was a massive recession. In a matter of months, official borrowing costs fell from 5% to a then-low of 0.5%.

Treasury is living proof of the concept that madness repeats the same thing and expects different results. In 2010, when the economy began to recover from the collapse, George Osborne decided it was time to start hacking into the fiscal deficit. As it is today, tax hikes and spending cuts were seen as essential to keeping financial markets sweet.

Early criticism of Osbornomics came in August 2010, when Ed Balls was pitching to become Labor leader. Yes, Balls said we need credible plans to reduce budget deficits and national debt, but only when the economy fully recovers. By working too quickly, the coalition governments were undermining the very goals of market stability and deficit reduction that their policies were trying to achieve.

Balls was directing Keynesian arguments. JM Keynes did not believe in a permanent fiscal deficit and believed that the state’s income should exceed its expenditures. But he was adamant that austerity measures during recessions, such as those of the Great Depression, would be self-defeating. Doing so will make matters worse in every way: slowing growth, rising unemployment and widening deficits.

Now it applies more. Things are worse than in 2010. At the time, the Bank of England kept borrowing costs to a minimum, and the Treasury implemented an austerity program. Currently, both the Bank and the Treasury are tightening policies at the same time. In other words, it is the policy stance that makes the recession deeper and longer.

This is not the only reason unemployment and poverty are rising. Reducing capital expenditure results in more productivity lags in countries with creaking infrastructure. Deteriorating health, which accounts for the absence of over 50 in the workforce, calls for more spending on the NHS. There are examples of lowering taxes to stimulate investment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

But while it should be clear that austerity measures will exacerbate structural economic problems, the UK is dominated by a technocratic and economic orthodoxy that insists that the budget be balanced, inflation contained and markets stable. The consensus among commenters is that there is no real alternative to what the banks and the Treasury do. Credit comes first.

This argument was previously distributed. It was used in 1925 when it was agreed that there was no alternative but returning the pound to the gold standard. It was used in 1990, when there was an agreement that there was no alternative other than joining the exchange rate mechanism. Ultimately, the painless and futile approach was deemed unreliable and abandoned. But only after taking a lot of damage.

