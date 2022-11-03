Russian military leaders say nuclear attack shakes US calculations





Comment this story

Comment

As Russia punctuates its mounting losses in Ukraine with overt threats and private deliberations over the possible use of nuclear weapons and dirty bombs, Western leaders are forced to wonder whether Moscow is planning a dramatic escalation on the battlefield. , a development that would leave the United States and NATO with a limited set of options to respond.

President Biden and his advisers have been closely monitoring signaling from the Kremlins, which Biden says brings the world closer to Armageddon than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Cabinet-level officials have also publicly warned that any move by Russia to carry out its threats will receive a decisive response, with catastrophic consequences.

Last month, senior Russian military officials began discussing the potential use of a tactical nuclear weapon should their forces face further setbacks in Ukraine, according to two people familiar with US intelligence. Their conversations, first reported by The New York Times, were speculative and did not involve any explicit plans to use such weapons or identify possible targets, the people said on condition of anonymity to discuss information deemed very sensitive. But the intelligence has greatly concerned Washington and has been closely followed by the first contact between senior US and Russian military officials in several months.

The Pentagon declined to comment on specific intelligence regarding recent conversations by Russian leaders.

A White House spokesman, John Kirby, said Wednesday that the administration had no indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to use a nuclear weapon, but that we were increasingly concerned about the potential over the months. The United States, he said, continues to monitor Russia’s nuclear signal as best it can.

US and Russian defense chiefs hold first talks in months

Administration officials balked when asked to elaborate on what that response might look like, citing the need for strategic ambiguity and an interest in keeping their options open. They have been very specific, they say, with Russia through private channels, including direct engagements between Cabinet officials and their counterparts in Moscow that increased in frequency as Kremlins rhetoric grew more threatening. They also point out that the United States has a vast array of response options to choose from.

Yet the administration’s hands may be more tied than its representatives would like to admit.

Sanctions would be an obvious means of punishment, but some experts worry that punitive economic measures alone are not enough to bring Putin to heel.

Sanctions have not been proven as a deterrent, said Eddie Fishman, a former State Department employee who worked on the Russia sanctions portfolio during the Obama administration and now teaches at the University. of Columbia. Unfortunately, the ship sailed on it. The United States must be prepared to use military force.

A military response would be a more forceful display of Western repudiation, but a retaliatory attack on Russian interests risks sparking a war between NATO and Russia, something the Biden administration has so far carefully tried to do. to avoid.

The Russian Defense Ministry released images on June 14 showing an Iskander missile system engaged in a conventional battle in Ukraine. (Video: Associated Press)

The idea of ​​responding to a nuclear strike with a nuclear strike, according to experts, is expressly ruled out.

I don’t think the United States would even consider a nuclear response. If Putin is bad at detonating a nuclear bomb, then the United States is also bad at detonating a nuclear bomb, said Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists. You break the taboo and you get nothing out of it, the only thing you get out of it is nuclear escalation.

This leaves the United States in strategically uncharted territory. For decades, the entire approach to maintaining, updating, and growing America’s nuclear arsenal has been to deter attacks on the homeland, American allies, and other interests. It is much less clear what the control manual is for a rival nuclear power that carries out a radioactive attack on a third country in a way that morally offends and upends decades of precedent, but does not necessarily pose a physical threat. direct to US or NATO soil.

Political context, intelligence, intent and our general context here would be very important, said Thomas Karako, who leads the missile defense project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He threw in some examples of considerations: what was the nature of nuclear use, what was the altitude, what were the effects, how many people died?

Heightened concern over a Russian radioactive attack has centered on two key scenarios: Moscow using a dirty bomb or a tactical nuclear weapon against Ukraine.

Speculation about the dirty bomb is linked to comments by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and repeated last week by Putin, suggesting that Ukraine was planning to detonate a device loaded with fissile material on its own territory. US and Western officials believe it is more likely that Russia’s warnings were actually the first steps in a false flag operation, signaling the Kremlins’ intentions to use such a weapon and blaming the Ukrainians for it. the fallout, literally.

The comments added new urgency to worries that Moscow could draw from its copious arsenal of low-yield nuclear weapons to deliver a devastating but geographically limited blow against Ukraine. Such a move would not only terrorize the local population, but would throw a gauntlet at the feet of the rest of the world, which has not seen a nuclear weapon used in combat since the 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States. United. United States, as Putin was keen to point out.

The only country in the world that used nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state was the United States of America; they used it twice against Japan, he reminded attendees of the Valdai Discussion Club last week. What was the goal? There was no military need for it. The United States is the only country to have done so because they believed it was in their interest.

Here are the nuclear weapons Russia has in its arsenal

Yet despite the urgency that such potential developments have injected into government planning, Washington has mostly played down the idea that Putin would follow through on his threats. Military leaders have also sought to defuse Bidens’ recent statement that Putin wasn’t kidding about a potential Armageddon, stressing that the embattled Kremlins strongman is much more likely to blow off steam, as Ukrainian fighters push l Russian army in a series of embarrassing retreats. .

Biden backtracked on his own comments a few days later, saying he didn’t think Putin would actually use nuclear weapons.

In recent days, Putin has also tried to back down. Last week, in his Valdai Discussion Club speech, he insisted that his government had never proactively said anything about Russia’s potential use of nuclear weapons; we only hinted in response to statements made by Western leaders. Putin also insisted that Russia did not need to use a nuclear weapon or a dirty bomb, arguing that it made no sense to us, politically or militarily.

Western powers warn Russia could use ‘dirty bomb’ claim to escalate war in Ukraine

But US officials are loath to let their guard down. According to administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss their battlefield assessments, Russia is unlikely to be bullied into a full retreat anytime soon, even if recent victories in Ukraine on the battlefield have put its forces on the back foot. And as Russia depletes its troops and conventional arsenal, the danger grows that Moscow will turn to more insidious tactics and weapons to repel Ukrainian counteroffensives.

The practical effect of their exhaustion of their conventional forces is unfortunately an even greater reliance on their nuclear forces, a senior defense official told reporters last week, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss US nuclear strategy.

In this context, US officials have been extremely reluctant to signal any sort of limits on the use of the US nuclear arsenal, the only one in the world of a size that could rival Russia in constraining Putin’s intentions. They continued to remain silent even after French President Emmanuel Macron said last month that France would not meet a Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine with a nuclear strike on Russia, a position he later defended under fire, declaring that we do not want a world war.

Military analysts believe that in a face-off between conventional forces, NATO has the overwhelming advantage.

That’s why he made these nuclear threats all along anyway; he tried to dissuade NATO from getting involved in a conventional way, said Heather Williams, director of the nuclear issues project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Yet officials and experts increasingly believe that what could bring Putin back from the brink of radioactive warfare is not the threat of mutually assured destruction by the West, but the loss of his last allies.

Russia has managed to keep its war machine and national economy afloat despite a series of punitive Western sanctions, thanks to oil and gas sales. In the eight months since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has injected fossil fuels not only into European energy grids, but also into the huge markets of China and India.

Beijing and New Delhi, both of which are nuclear powers, have remained largely neutral on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, repeatedly abstaining from key United Nations votes condemning Moscow’s war and the recent annexation of Ukrainian territory. So far, they have refused to embrace Western efforts to establish price caps on Russian oil that could limit the energy benefits accruing to Moscow.

But experts doubt that China and India would support Moscow if it used a nuclear weapon.

For Putin, any nuclear use is a huge risk, because he cannot know for sure, one way or another, how New Delhi and Beijing will respond to it, Williams said, noting that Asian economic powers could distance from Russia if Putin crossed a line.

Should Russia’s last friends demonstrate their contempt for the use of a radioactive weapon, it could pull the rug out from under Moscow’s war effort.

By using nuclear weapons, he could win the battle, Williams said, but not the war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/11/02/us-russia-ukraine-nuclear-weapons/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos