Britain’s Prime Minister Eddi Lamar said he was “targeting the Albanians” as an excuse for the failure of the policy.





Albania’s Prime Minister Eddi Lamar has accused Britain of making its people victims of British crime and border problems.

“Targeting Albanians (as some have shamefully done when fighting for Brexit) as a cause of British crime and border problems makes an easy investigation but ignores the hard facts,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s crazy to do the same thing over and over and expect different results (ask Einstein!).”

Rama went on to warn Britain of “criminal rhetoric”, saying that Britain is ready to work with Britain on the basis of “facts” and “mutual respect”.

The prime minister did not name anyone, but his remarks came two days after the British Interior Minister sparked outrage in Parliament by referring to “preventing an invasion of the South Coast”.

Interior Minister Suela Braverman said many of the 40,000 people estimated to have reached England’s south coast in small boats this year are “promoted” or “actual members of criminal gangs”.

“So let’s not pretend they’re all refugees in need,” she told the House of Representatives.

British ministers and officials have claimed that large numbers of Albanians have recently arrived in small boats, many of whom are members or victims of international criminal organizations.

On Twitter, the Albanian prime minister tried to challenge the image of his compatriots.

“Of the 140,000 Albanians who immigrated to the UK, 70% live in Italy and Greece. Of these, 1,200 are business people. Albanians in the UK work hard and pay their taxes. The UK must fight gangs of all nationalities and end discrimination. Albanians have to excuse their policy failures,” said Edi Rama.

“I’m afraid to say that this year there has been a surge in Albanians, many of whom have abused modern slavery laws,” Braverman praised for breaking up the criminal gang and told Congress on Monday.

The government is working to handle the Albanian case and expedite the removal of individuals, she added.

Last week, the House of Representatives committee heard that there was a “very significant increase” in adult single men coming from Albania.

Dan O’Mahoney, a senior British official responsible for combating illegal immigration across the Straits, described the increase in the number of Albanians as “exponential” and said the influx was “a problem of asylum and illegal immigration of 50-50 people” .

The British government is trying to return thousands of people who arrived in small boats, promising to work closely with Albania this summer to expedite the removal of those who have entered Albania illegally.

It has described Albania as a “safe and prosperous country” and faces criticism over the number of people seeking asylum from EU countries and returning home.

However, the UK asylum system has been hit by severe delays, with a backlog of 100,000 cases awaiting decision. The government was also initially criticized for the overcrowded field situation in Kent, where large numbers of new arrivals on small boats were accommodated.

Edi Rama said we should look at Germany’s case where the UK “hardened its own system”.

“The UK can and should do the same without conducting criminal investigations that punish innocent people,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “We are prepared to work more closely with the UK, but the facts are important, as is mutual respect,” he added.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested three suspects the day before in a joint operation with Belgian authorities on suspicion of smuggling Albanian migrants across the English Channel by boat, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Monday.

Two men from southern England were arrested when they reached the Belgian coast. Twelve migrants believed to be Albanians have also been arrested, the NCA said.

