The decade of rising house prices is over. UK economy will suffer





London CNN Business —

For many years, owning a home in the UK has been a one-sided bet. Prices have risen steadily since the global financial crisis, and have risen even more rapidly since the onset of the pandemic.

Fueled by the post-lockdown buying craze, the average UK home price in December was $275,000 ($315,474), up $27,000 from its all-time high. First-time home buyers benefited from tax breaks on their purchases, and the lowest mortgage rates kept their monthly payments cheap, even though the homes were more expensive.

Prices have risen annually since 2012, when prices fell 1.1%, according to data from major mortgage lender Nationwide. Now that boom is over.

It was already fading before Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng exploded the UK bond market and sent borrowing costs to the roof. But the financial market turmoil, sparked by a tax cut plan that the former prime minister and then finance ministers did not fund, made the situation even worse.

The sharp rise in mortgage interest rates that followed made a home much more expensive, with some forecasters predicting a 10 to 15 percent drop in prices over the next year.

Most of the truss tax cuts were scrapped by new Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to stabilize the bond market, but the days of cheap debt that helped drive house prices are coming to an end. The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate to 3% from zero at the end of last year for the eighth time since its meeting on Thursday in December.

Doing so will continue to raise mortgage rates, even if not at their current inflated levels.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at broker Knight Frank, thinks all that could happen in the short term is a return to the state at the end of August. There are bigger and more widespread psychological changes that must occur after 13 years of ultra-low borrowing costs and the housing market rebalancing to mortgage rates that aren’t less than 1% or 2%.

Mortgage rates in the UK have been on the rise since the spring as interest rates rise. However, Truss and Kwartengs’ September 23rd mini-budgets overstressed this increase.

Richard Donnell, research director at online real estate portal Zoopla, said the mini-budget added an overall percentage point to the mortgage interest rate.

The bond market crashed because it promised an all-out tax cut but had no plans to pay for it, raising the cost of borrowing for lenders. David Hollingworth, deputy director of communications at L&C Mortgages, said the biggest immediate impact was the sharp change in mortgage rates.

Lenders withdrew more than 1,500 products in a matter of days, but more than half still haven’t returned to the market, according to financial product comparison website Moneyfacts.

Kwarteng and Truss went bankrupt with most of the tax cuts, but mortgage rates still haven’t dropped to levels before the couple announced their doomed economic plans.

The mini-budget added full percentage points to the mortgage interest rate.

Richard Donnell, Director of Research at Zoopla

Average 2-year and 5-year fixed rates were 6.47% and 6.32% on Tuesday, levels not seen since 2008. This compares to around 4.75% before the mini-budget, according to Moneyfacts.

According to Donnell, for a typical borrower, taking a mortgage equivalent to 70% of the home price increases your monthly payment by 500 ($574).

The dramatic rate reset has forced some homeowners to spend thousands of pounds to refinance prematurely for fear that rates may still rise further.

London-based tax adviser Karam Heer decided to refinance a two-year fixed mortgage a year earlier than planned and lowered the interest rate from 1.75% to 3.57%. It costs an additional $375 ($424) per month through January 2028.

We had no choice, he said. It cost 4,500 ($5,162) to convert the deal early, but Heer wanted the certainty of a fixed rate because he had no idea what the rate would be like in an interview with CNN Business.

Tudor Nanu and his wife, who bought the house in February, are also considering doing the same. Healthcare workers in the southeast of England are paying $6,000 ($6,883) to prepare to refinance early, almost twice as fast as before. The higher interest rate requires paying an additional $500 ($574) per month in addition to the one-time refinancing hit.

Treasury yields fell again in October, as did swap rates, a measure of the cost of financing a bank used to set mortgage rates. This means mortgage rates are likely to drop in the coming weeks.

Still, there’s no going back to the ultra-low levels of recent years, Donnell said. He believes that mortgage rates of 4% to 5% will become the new standard.

This would be a shock to the millions of homeowners who bought their homes when interest rates were much lower. According to Knight Frank’s Bill, more than 4 million mortgages have been issued to first-time buyers since 2009 when interest rates bottomed out.

So, there are a lot of people who don’t understand how it feels when monthly spending goes up, he told CNN Business.

According to think tank Resolution Foundation, 1.8 million borrowers with fixed-rate mortgages will have to refinance next year. Neal Hudson, a housing market analyst at research firm BuiltPlace, estimates that some 300,000 fixed rate deals will close between October and December.

Bill added that the financial pain will spread through the housing market as more buyers face the reality that their monthly mortgage bills are rising by hundreds of pounds.

Signs of a recession are already starting to appear as banks take a more cautious approach to lending and aspiring homebuyers delay purchases in the face of much higher loan costs.

UK home prices fell 0.9% between September and October, the first drop in 15 months, according to data from Nationwide. The average house is now 268,282 ($309,396).

Mortgage approvals also fell to 66,800 in September from 74,400 in August, data released by the Bank of England on Monday.

Zooplas Donnell said demand from new buyers has dropped by 30% since the truss budget. There was a scramble for trading right after the mini-budget, but now there are still sales, he said, with a 20% lower execution rate than usual.

Alan Edwards, a local government employee in the north of England, was just about to start buying a home, hoping to buy a home early next year.

I can’t see that happen now, he told CNN Business. Edwards said he expected rates to rise over the next few months, but not this fast. We need to pay attention to governments now because they can raise our costs while having a bad week of their own.

People who buy can’t borrow a lot of money, so the price goes down. For example, suppose a year ago someone could invest 1,500 ($1,700) per month in a 25-year mortgage. If the low of September 2021 had been reached at an interest rate of 1.75%, the person could have borrowed 378,000 ($433,000). If the interest rate today is 5.5%, a 244,500 ($280,000) mortgage would suffice for a monthly payment.

According to Andrew Wishart, chief economist at Capital Economics, a drop in purchasing power will inevitably lead to a sharp drop in house prices. The consulting firm expects prices to drop between 10% and 15% between now and 2024. Credit Suisse made a similar prediction.

This is a bigger problem for the UK economy, given that 36% of household wealth is tied up in real estate, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. When house prices fall, homeowners lose confidence in their personal finances, reducing spending and delaying further investments.

Homeowners may already be saving more money in anticipation of higher mortgage payments. Households deposited an additional $8.1 billion ($9.3 billion) with banks and building associations last month, the biggest increase since June 2021, compared to $3.2 billion ($3.7 billion) in August, according to Bank of England data.

Even if a fall in house prices simply returns prices to pre-pandemic buying levels, it will still take a toll on the UK economy as many sectors of the economy depend on it, from financial services and construction to moving companies and furniture stores. In a strong and active housing market.

In 2020, an analysis by Knight Frank and the British Property Federation showed that for every 100,000 home deals involving existing homes, the UK economy benefited nearly 1 billion ($1.14 billion).

Wishart said rising debt payments, falling real estate prices and a slowdown in construction will play a major role in putting the economy into recession.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/02/economy/uk-housing-market-mortgage-rates/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos