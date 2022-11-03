Analysis: Biden’s one-off oil tax unlikely to pass US Congress





WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s threat to impose a windfall tax on oil companies is unlikely to pass the U.S. Congress, even if Democrats defy forecasts and manage to maintain their very narrow majority in the November 1 mid-term elections. 8.

Congress passed major retroactive tax breaks for Big Oil when former President Donald Trump was in office as demand for fuel plummeted during the COVID shutdowns. After oil prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European governments have already imposed windfall taxes on their oil industries.

But most U.S. lawmakers show little appetite to reverse that trend after oil companies like Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp

Biden on Monday accused oil and gas companies of “profiteering from war” because shareholders are reaping the record profits spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He said the companies should instead reduce fuel costs for Americans or invest a portion of the profits in increasing domestic production.

“If they don’t, they’ll pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions,” Biden said, but tax and energy experts said he would have a hard time convincing Congress, which sets US tax policy.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Ro Khanna, both Democrats, are among lawmakers who have previously introduced bills to tax oil company excess profits. But not all sitting Democrats support that effort, and the Senate would likely have to win Democratic seats next week even to get the simple majority needed to push through a windfall tax through budget reconciliation.

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia would likely oppose a windfall tax, clouding its outlook, congressional sources and research groups said. Senators’ offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

State and local governments could take action regardless of what Congress does, says ClearView Energy Partners, a DC research firm.

“High prices tend to make governments skittish, and a recession could strain state and local finances,” ClearView said.

He said even oil-producing states in the United States, known for their low taxes and loose regulations, “could begin to focus on industry profits, which could lead to the cancellation or modification of existing incentives. , or even new levies”.

Administration officials privately conceded that enacting a federal windfall tax could be difficult and said no deadline had been set for the next step. Other options include a possible export ban on petroleum products, they said.

“NOT NECESSARILY CRAZY”

Asking corporations to pay more taxes to fund government services, from education to roads, has been a key part of Biden’s economic platform. Yet his comments on windfall taxation were quickly dismissed by industry and business groups and even by former Democratic Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who suggested such measures could ultimately raise prices by discouraging investment and oil production.

“At the end of the day, this is all just really, really bad politics and economics,” said Scott Hodge, president emeritus of the Pro-business Tax Foundation. He said a windfall tax enacted under former President Jimmy Carter in 1980 on the industry had the opposite effect, reducing domestic production.

Big American companies pay less than their foreign competitors, according to Reuters research, and contribute far less to the federal budget than they did in the United States in the 1940s and 1950s.

The 2021 federal tax rate for Exxon was 2.8% and Chevron was 1.8%, the left-leaning Center for American Progress calculated, after profits plummet and the COVID relief bill backed by Trump, the CARES Act reduced previous taxes owed based on losses during and before the pandemic.

Exxon declined to comment and Chevron had no immediate comment.

British lawmakers in July approved a windfall 25% tax on oil and gas producers in Britain’s North Sea, which is expected to raise 5 billion pounds ($5.95 billion) in one year to help consumers cope with rising energy bills. Greece, Spain and Italy have also implemented exceptional taxes.

Joseph Thornton, an American political historian and tax expert, said Biden’s plans were “not necessarily crazy” but could be difficult to execute. Excessive corporate profit taxes had only found traction during World War II because Americans were dying in the war, he said.

“That’s traditionally how this sense of moral crisis has been brought about by politicians,” to tax corporations during wartime, he said, though high gasoline prices and inflation are clearly hurting to Americans.

The International Monetary Fund last month passed well-structured permanent taxes on excess profits from fuel extraction, saying they could help boost revenues without reducing investment or increasing inflation.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Tim Gardner; Editing by Heather Timmons and David Gregorio

