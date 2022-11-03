One in six people living in England and Wales was born outside the United Kingdom. UK News





According to the latest census data, 1 in 6 people living in England and Wales were born outside the UK.

This is an increase of 2.5 million people since 2011, and according to the National Statistical Office, it has increased from 7.5 million to 10 million (16.8% of the population).

Of these, 4.2 million arrived after 2011, 2.7 million between 2001 and 2010, and 3.1 million before 2001.

The majority, 4.3 million, were between the ages of 18 and 29, about 3 million were under the age of 18, and 2.1 million were between the ages of 30 and 44.

The population living in England and Wales increased by more than 3.5 million (6.3%) from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,542 in 2021.

In 2021, India was the most common country of birth outside the UK (920,000 people – 1.5% of total residents), followed by Poland (743,000 people – 1.2%) and Pakistan (624,000 people – 1.0%).

The number of people listing Romania as their country of birth has increased by 576% since the previous census, from 80,000 in 2011 to 539,000 in 2021.

The increase was the highest among all countries due to work restrictions for Romanian citizens lifted in 2014, ONS said.

In 2021, the United States and Jamaica dropped out of the top 10 non-UK-born countries. Italy came in sixth place after Romania (4th) and Ireland (5th), followed by Bangladesh (7th) and Nigeria (8th). , Germany (9th) and South Africa (10th).

People born in the European Union accounted for 3.6 million (36.4% of all non-UK-born residents), up from 2.5 million in 2011. The remaining 6.4 million were born outside the EU.

The figure also shows that 5.9 million residents (9.9%) hold non-UK passports. The most common of these were Poles (760,000 people – 1.3% of the total population), Romanians (550,000 people – 0.9%) and Indians (369,000 people, 0.6%). .

Brexit and the impact of the pandemic

About 545,000 residents had addresses outside the UK. This is a decrease from 612,000 in 2011.

ONS said this was expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

London had the highest proportion of the population with a non-UK address (1.7%) and the Northeast had the lowest (0.6%).

According to the figures, the proportion in Wales is much lower at 0.5%.

Census Deputy Director Jon Wroth-Smith said:

“While these events may have influenced people’s decisions or their ability to migrate or travel at any given time, the census shows changes over the entire decade of living here in March 2021 compared to March 2011. We tell you, Romanians have been a big driver of this change, which has increased due to migration from southern European countries such as India, Pakistan, Poland and Italy.

“We can also see that there were fewer migrations in the year before the census in 2021 than in 2011. This may be mostly due to the various travel restrictions implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/one-in-six-people-living-in-england-and-wales-were-born-outside-the-uk-census-data-shows-12736286 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos