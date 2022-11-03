The United States is a declining economic superpower. When will decision makers realize this?





The United States is a declining economic hegemon. But far too few Americans, including politicians, realize this. The potential new and very big kid on the block is, in all but extreme scenarios, China and, after China, India. By 2100, the United States will be in third place, when ranked by GDP and producing only 12% of global output, compared to 27% for China and 16% for India.

This is the message of a comprehensive new study by ourselves and the co-authors. The study, just released by the National Bureau of Economic Research, separates the world’s countries into 17 regions and is carefully calibrated to United Nations population projections as well as budget data from the International Monetary Fund.

The two main forces determining the economic future of a region are its labor productivity growth and its demographics. Based on historical data, labor productivity in China and India will reach 30% and 13% of the US level, respectively, by 2050. By 2100, China will be as productive as the US and India, 30 % more productive. On the other hand, China’s population is expected to decline by 400 million people by the end of the century (that is, more than the current US population). India, on the other hand, should gain more than 400 million inhabitants. In 2100, its population will exceed that of China by 50%. During this time, the US population will increase by about 30%, adding about 120 million people (more than the current population of the Philippines).

These changes are massive and surprising. But they are overshadowed by those from Africa and the Middle East. By the end of the centuries, sub-Saharan Africa will have 2.4 billion additional inhabitants. This is close to adding the population of two current Chinas. The number of Middle Easterners and North Africans is expected to increase by nearly 800 billion, nearly 2.5 times the current US population.

Other populations will decline by 2100 in Japan by 40%, Western Europe by 10%, Russia by 14% and Eastern Europe by 36%. Interestingly, whether region-specific populations increase or decrease, all regions will experience dramatic demographic aging. Take China. People aged 70 or over currently represent 6% of the population. In 2100, they will constitute 26%. For Latin America, Central Asia and South Asia, the projected aging is just as striking. Aging foreshadows dramatic budgetary tensions, in particular the payment of pensions to the elderly. Several regions, including the United States and China, will need to significantly increase their payroll tax rates, the sooner the better, to fund benefits for their retirees.

Demographic changes in population size and age distribution are of great importance. But productivity growth is fundamental. In 2100, sub-Saharan Africa will have 30% more inhabitants than China and India combined. But the region’s weak productivity growth means that its share of global output will barely rise from 2% to 4%. What about automation? The West currently has more highly skilled workers to produce and use advanced technologies. But, as a companion study shows, automation needs to move much faster to matter.

This vision of the future may seem inconceivable. But revisit 1945, when the economy of the Americas comprised half of the world’s total. At the time, China’s share of global production was tiny. Today, the United States’ share of global GDP is only 16%, roughly on par with China’s. By the end of the centuries, China’s economy will, as noted, be more than twice the size of ours. As for Russia, its share in world production will fall to 1%, against 3% today.

The projections are based on uncertain assumptions. Yet, barring an immediate and permanent decline in Chinese productivity growth, the 21st century belongs to China. Given this, how will America react?

Most likely, in falling into Thucydides’ trap, the tendency of declining hegemons (Sparta during the time of the Greek historian Thucydides) to preemptively confront rising powers (Athens) to retain their dominance. This is reflected in our new policies that limit China’s access to chips and commit us to defending Taiwan.

Attempting to rein in China economically and militarily will be very expensive with unlikely success. Again, Sparta subjugated Athens. His secret was outside help, from Persia. A coalition of the United States, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia and India could overwhelm the Chinese tiger. But that would require maintaining a close alliance for decades, which worked for Athens and Sparta during the Persian Wars, but not afterwards.

In short, the United States and China are exchanging economic places. But the process puts our two nations on a likely path to war. It would cause terrible and lasting damage to both economies, leaving others, like India, to pick up the pieces.

Seth Benzell is an assistant professor at the Argyros School of Business and Economics at Chapman University and a member of MIT’s Digital Economy Initiative and the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. Laurence Kotlikoff is an economist at Boston University.

