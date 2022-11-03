UK sanctions Russia’s steel and petrochemical tycoons to finance Putin’s war





The oligarchs Abramov and Frolov, both known for owning major stakes in Russian steelmaker Evraz, were sanctioned for involvement in a sector important to Putin’s military machines, Shaimiev and Shigabutdinov, both linked to the giant petrochemical company AOTAIF. Worth over 14 billion

Britain today (Wednesday, 2 November) sanctioned four oligarchs who allowed Putin to mobilize Russian industry to support his military efforts.

Among those sanctioned today are Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov, who have been targeted for their involvement in the mining, transportation and construction sectors.

Formerly known as a business associate of Roman Abramovich, who owns a major stake in Russian steel manufacturer Evraz plc, the pair have an estimated global net worth of $4.1 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively, and an estimated UK real estate investment value of 100. million.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said:

Putin continues to rely on a select elite to maintain control of his industrial estate and fuel an illegal invasion of Ukraine. Today we are sanctioning another four oligarchs who depend on Putin for their positions of authority and military machinery.

We are targeting these individuals to intensify economic pressure on Putin and will continue to do so until Ukraine wins.

Airat Shaimiev, who has a worldwide net worth of 92 million, and Albert Shigabutdinov, who has a worldwide net worth of 977 million, are also subject to sanctions today. Like Abramov and Frolov, both are subject to travel bans, asset freezes and transport. sanctions.

AO TAIF Group, with Shigabutdinov as President and CEO, controls 96% of the chemical and petrochemical processes in Tatarstan, Russia, including crude oil production. They are also known as one of the world’s largest producers of synthetic rubber. major producers of plastics.

Shaimiev is the CEO of OAO Tatavtodor, a state-owned transportation and construction company.

Today’s designation is for those operating in areas of strategic importance in support of Putin’s industrial military machinery by extending sanctions against Britain’s oligarchy.

The UK has sanctioned more than 1,200 individuals and 120 companies, including more than 120 oligarchs with net worth of more than 140 billion won.

background

Alexander Grigoryevich Abramov is a former non-executive director of EvrazPLC. In this role, Abramov was involved in benefiting from or supporting the Russian Government by serving as a Director at EvrazPLC, a company carrying out business in sectors of strategic importance to the Russian Government, namely the mining sector, the transport sector. , construction sector. Abramovs’ net worth is estimated at $4.1 billion. Abramov subject to travel bans, asset freezes and transport sanctions

AlexanderVladimirovich Frolovis is the former director and former CEO of EvrazPLC. In this role, Frolov worked in sectors of strategic importance to the Russian government: the mining sector, the transport sector, the construction sector. Frolovsnet is reported to be worth around 1.7 billion. Frolovis subject to travel bans, asset freezes and transport sanctions

Airat Mintimerovich Shaimiev is the CEO and board member of OAO Tatavtodor, a large state-owned transport and construction company engaged in the construction and service of public highways in Russia. In this role, Shaimiev was involved in profiting from or supporting the Russian government by serving as CEO of OAO Tatavtodor, an institution that does business in a sector strategically important to the Russian government, namely the transport sector. construction sector. Shaimievs’ net worth is estimated at 92 million. Shaimiev is subject to travel bans, asset freezes and transport sanctions.

Albert Kashafovich Shigabutdinov is General Manager and CEO of the AO TAIF Group Group, which consists of companies operating in the Russian energy, financial services and information, telecommunications and digital technologies sectors. In this role, Shigabutdinov works in sectors of strategic importance to the Russian government: energy, financial services and information, telecommunications and digital technology sectors. Shigabutdinovs’ net worth is estimated at $977 million. Shigabutdinov subject to travel ban, asset freeze and transport sanctions

Asset Freeze

An asset freeze prevents any UK citizen or any business in the UK from disposing of funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by a designated person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons and British nationals in UK territory and territorial waters wherever they are in the world. It also prevents the provision of funds or economic resources to or for the benefit of a designated person.

Travel prohibited

A travel ban means that under section 8B of the Immigration Act of 1971, if the individual is an excluded person, the designated person must be refused leave to enter or stay in the UK.

transport sanctions

The recently introduced powers make it a criminal offense for Russian aircraft to fly or land in the UK and give the government the power to remove from the UK aircraft registers aircraft belonging to designated Russian individuals and entities, even if the sanctioned individual is not on board. grant. Russian ships are also banned from British ports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-sanctions-russian-steel-and-petrochemical-tycoons-funding-putins-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos