Halliburton: The era of exponential oil and gas growth in the United States is over





The era of ‘exponential’ growth for the U.S. oil and gas industry is over as most shale companies return money to investors instead of going into debt to drill more, according to Halliburton, the biggest fracking service provider in the world.

“We will see increasing investments, but frankly, nothing like what we saw from 2008 to 2014,” Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller said during a panel at the Halliburton Energy Conference. ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, as reported by The National.

“Companies were spending at a rate of 120% of their cash flow and that can’t go on forever,” Miller said.

Since the pandemic crash, however, the US shale patch has focused on getting money back to shareholders, paying down debt and healing balance sheets. U.S. oil and gas production has rebounded, but the growth rate is a far cry from the record growth of 2018 or 2019.

This year, supply chain delays and cost inflation have combined with new US shale spending discipline to dampen production growth.

Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield said U.S. oil production growth is likely to disappoint this year and next.

Sheffield has forecast U.S. oil production to increase by 500,000 bpd this year, but in 2023 production gains could be less than that due to constraints, Reuters reported in September.

In its October short-term energy outlook, the EIA suggests that U.S. crude oil production will average 11.7 million bpd in 2022 and 12.4 million bpd in 2023, which would exceed the record set in 2019. But the EIA has revised its growth forecasts downwards. since the beginning of this year, when analysts say its current estimates are too optimistic.

The U.S. oil and gas industry continues to be frustrated with mixed messages from the Biden administration, which continues to blame oil companies for high gasoline prices and demands that oil companies “lower prices for consumers.” at the pump”.

Commenting on President Biden’s latest remarks on gasoline prices and the threat that oil companies “will pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions” if they don’t increase production, American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers said this week: “Rather than taking credit for price cuts and denying blame for price hikes, the Biden administration should seriously address the imbalance of supply and demand that has caused gas prices to rise and created long-term energy problems.”

“Oil companies don’t set prices – global commodity markets do,” API’s Sommers said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

