Report: US officials say administration unlikely to work with Itamar Ben Gvir





The US administration is likely to boycott far-right politician Itamar Ben Gvir if he were to play a role in Israel’s new government, according to a report published Wednesday on the Axios news site.

Citing two unnamed US officials, the report said the administration will work with the expected future government of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, but may decide to decline to deal directly with the far-right firebrand.

The site also reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned President Isaac Herzog during his visit to Washington last week that the United States may refuse to cooperate with ” specific politicians” – a likely reference to Ben Gvir.

After winning 14 seats in Tuesday’s election – with 87% of the vote counted – the far-right Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit alliance led by Bezalel Smotrich and Ben Gvir was expected to be a key partner in Netanyahu’s future government.

In response to the report, the Ben Gvirs Otzma Yehudit faction accused the Israeli left of involvement in the affair.

The anti-democratic campaign by the Israeli left continues, she said in a statement, but did not specify how the left had been implicated in the ostensible statements by US officials. We know very well who in Israel is trying to induce Americans to interfere in Israeli democracy and what their interests are.

Ben Gvir describes himself as a follower of extremist rabbi and former lawmaker Meir Kahane, whose Kach party was banned and declared a terrorist group in the 1980s in Israel and the United States. Like the late Kahane, Ben Gvir has been convicted in the past of supporting a terrorist organization, although he insists he has become more moderate in recent years and does not hold the same beliefs as the founder of Kash.

Meanwhile, former US ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk said Wednesday that a future Netanyahu government may have a “difficult” relationship with the Biden administration.

Indyk served as ambassador from 1995 to 1997 and again from 2000 to 2001. He was also the US envoy to Israeli-Palestinian peace talks during Barack Obama’s presidency, which did not yield results.

Former US Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk speaks at the State Department as Secretary of State John Kerry announces that Indyk will lead the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks which will begin in Washington, July 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

The Biden administration doesn’t have a good history of dealing with Netanyahu, and if he brings these far-right extremists into his government and into his cabinet, then I think the road will be rocky, Indyk said in remarks broadcast on Channel 12.

Obama, Netanyahu and their respective teams have argued regularly during their eight years of overlapping tenure, as Obama sought to advance diplomatic agreements between Israel and the Palestinians and between Iran and world powers, which were both widely opposed by the Prime Minister at the time. However, Biden’s ties to Netanyahu are warmer.

Current US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides chose to congratulate the Israeli electorate on Wednesday for voting in large numbers – the highest turnout since 2015 – while adding that: “It’s too soon to speculate on the exact composition of the next government coalition until all the votes are counted.

Some 500,000 double envelopes containing ballots cast by servicemen, prisoners, diplomats and people unable to reach their designated polling stations are yet to be counted, as of 11 p.m. Wednesday evening.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Israeli government on our common interests and values,” he said.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides (left) and opposition Speaker Benjamin Netanyahu meet at the Knesset on December 9, 2021. (US Embassy to Israel)

As the last ballots in the Knesset election are counted, all signs point to a resounding victory for opposition leader Netanyahu and his bloc of right-wing, far-right and religious parties, a result that would end a political crisis that has seen five general elections held in less than four years.

With some 86% of the vote counted, the bloc of parties loyal to Netanyahu is expected to win 65 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, a comfortable majority.

Jacob Magid and Michael Bachner contributed to this report.

