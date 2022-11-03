Oral cancer causes rise as cases surge in the UK: Oral Cancer Awareness Month





A new report shows that oral cancer cases in the UK have risen by more than a third in the past decade, hitting a new record.

The number of cases has more than doubled compared to the past generation, and former common causes such as smoking and drinking are being added by other lifestyle factors.

According to the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people were diagnosed with the disease in the UK last year, up 36% from a decade ago, of which 3,034 died from the disease.

This is a 40% increase in deaths over the past 10 years and a 20% increase over the past 5 years.

The findings are part of the Oral Health Foundation’s new State of Mouth Cancer UK Report 202, published in time for Mouth Cancer Action Month in November.

In the early stages, the symptoms of oral cancer are subtle and painless, so it’s easy to miss.

It may be a mouth ulcer that does not heal within 3 weeks, white or red spots in the mouth, an unusual lump or swelling in the mouth, head, or throat, or a persistent hoarseness of the voice.

One in three oral cancers is found in the tongue and 23% in the tonsils.

Other places that can be checked for cancer of the mouth include the lips, gums, inside the cheeks, and on the roof and floor of the mouth.

Almost 2 in 3 people have never had an oral exam for signs of oral cancer in less than a minute.

People are three times more likely to have their testicles or breast cancer checked regularly.

Survival rates for oral cancer have improved little over the past two decades, in part because too many cases are diagnosed too late. More than half of all oral cancers are diagnosed at stage 4, when the cancer is most advanced.

Dr. Nigel Carter, Chief Executive Officer of the Oral Health Foundation, said: While most cancers are declining, the incidence of oral cancer continues to rise at an alarming rate.

Traditional causes such as excessive smoking and drinking are quickly overtaken by new risk factors such as human papillomavirus (HPV).

Prejudice about oral cancer has changed dramatically. Now it is a cancer that can affect anyone.

We have witnessed firsthand the devastating effects that oral cancer can have on people’s lives. It changes the way someone talks, makes eating and drinking more difficult, and often changes a person’s appearance.

During Oral Cancer Action Month, we will raise awareness about oral cancer.

We urge everyone to become more aware of the oral cavity by recognizing the early warning signs of oral cancer and recognizing common causes.

Most importantly, if you notice something strange, do not delay and seek help from your doctor or dentist.

Charlotte Webster-Salter was diagnosed with oral cancer at the age of 26. The former cabin crew, who is currently training to become a midwife, is not suitable for the typical oral cancer patient who is an active youth. She is a woman who doesn’t smoke.

However, Webster-Salter indicates that the number of young people being diagnosed with the disease is increasing.

Ms Webster-Salter of Petersfield, Hampshire, said: [mouth cancer] work.

I wasn’t worried about them at first because I fell. I’ve always had jet lag at work and flew and ulcers are often a sign of celiac disease I have.

It came and went but was always in the same area and didn’t go completely, but it used to light up when I fell.

It looked like there was an ulcer, but it started to turn white with bigger spots, and the area around it was also red, so it was quite inflamed. I thought it was some infection or something.

As a precaution, Ms Webster-Salter went to the dentist and asked about them.

She said: I went to the dentist about a year before the operation and they said, I don’t know what it is. Perhaps it is because your teeth are rubbing, so I will advise you to straighten your teeth and get some wisdom. extracted tooth.

So, I did it. I paid for braces, had my wisdom teeth pulled out, and my teeth were really good, but still had ulcers.

I went to the doctor who sent me to do a biopsy because my mother kept telling me to go and get a checkup.

She finally had a biopsy in April 2021 after her ulcers got significantly worse. A biopsy revealed that her ulcer was oral cancer.

She added: I went to see the results and he asked. Is anyone with you today? I looked at him and said, Isn’t it good? He replied no, no. I’m really sorry. I got cancer.

I remember what I told him. What do you mean? Sure, I think I almost laughed. I was shocked because I was a healthy person.

Webster-Salter underwent surgery to remove part of his tongue in nine and a half hours. The mass taken out was replaced by the muscle of the leg.

They also took lymph nodes from her neck to make sure the cancer had not spread.

Due to the swelling from the surgery, she underwent a tracheotomy, in which a tube was inserted in her neck to help her breathe.

Webster-Salter said: My tracheostomy was adequate for 7 days, so it often takes a long time for my muscles to get back to normal because my body hasn’t swallowed food or breathed through my mouth for too long. .

I remember the first time they tried to get it out. They covered this hole so I could breathe in here, it just couldn’t. I guess my body wasn’t ready because I couldn’t breathe through my mouth and I felt like I was going to choke.

It was as if his mouth was full of straw or hay. Too tough, too husky, too attached. And I remember panic. I can’t, no. So they tried again the next day and got a little better every day.

After surgery, Webster-Salter had to learn to speak, eat, walk and walk again through speech and physical therapy, but no further treatment was needed.

Webster-Salter added: There are stereotypes about oral cancer. Oh, you are too young. But it can happen to anyone, not just smokers.

People think you should be like a real old man who smokes 50 cigarettes a day, but you are not. When I saw this little poster in the clinic, I thought, ‘Oh my God, it’s oral cancer,’ and it’s too late anyway.

The Oral Health Foundation’s goal is to improve people’s lives by reducing the harm caused by oral diseases, many of which are completely preventable.

Oral Cancer Prevention Month runs throughout November.

SWNS

