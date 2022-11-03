The US Navy wants to avoid a shortage of nuclear submarines in the 2030s





ARLINGTON, Va. US Navy officials fear the service in the 2030s will have just enough nuclear submarines to meet operational needs, but no extras in case one becomes unavailable.

Thus, the maritime service is considering measures to both extend the life of some outgoing Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines and expedite the delivery of new Columbia-class submarines.

Rear Admiral Scott Pappano, director of the strategic submarine program, said the submarine force must have 10 SSBNs ready to go to sea at all times. These submarines make long deployments, tasked with hiding undetected in the depths of the oceans and carrying the nuclear missiles the United States hopes will never launch.

However, as Ohio retires from the fleet and new Columbias come online, there are times when the fleet should have 10 or fewer boats available, Pappano said Nov. 1 at the annual conference. of the Naval Submarine Leagues here.

To address this issue, Pappano said the Navy is working to expedite the delivery of new submarines.

The navy has developed an integrated business plan with industry, Rear Admiral Doug Perry, director of submarine warfare for the chief of staff of naval operations, told the conference. The plan, which requires buy-in from the Department of Defense, shipyards and lower-tier suppliers, could speed up the delivery schedule for Boats 2-12 by up to six months, Perry said.

Pappano added that the Navy hopes to purchase Boats 3 through 7 under a bulk purchase agreement, intended to allow the Navy and prime contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat to purchase equipment in a more profitable. While global supply chain issues have slowed the delivery of long-lead parts, Pappano said bulk buying would get those parts under contract earlier in the process.

Pappano said accelerating ship construction timelines by six months would eliminate any instances of the available SSBN inventory falling below 10 in future force projections.

Yet this leaves no additional submarines in case of unforeseen incidents. So up to five SSBNs from Ohio can go through an 18-month maintenance and modernization period to give them an additional three years of offshore operations giving the fleet more flexibility, Pappano said.

Mining Ohios Even Longer

The Navy has already extended the life of the entire Ohio class to 42 years, and the class can no longer be extended. But the navy can assess each individual hull as it nears the end of its life and look for those that still have plenty of nuclear fuel and whose hulls are in good condition.

Submarines that meet these criteria could be placed in a so-called restricted pre-inactivation readiness, where targeted maintenance work would be carried out to keep the boats and their combat systems in top condition for three years of service life. additional lives.

Submarines that are not good candidates for this life extension would be used for the benefit of the rest of the fleet, either by undergoing destructive tests to learn more about the condition of the boats, or by being cannibalized in order to that their parts can be used on boats that are extended. .

Navy officials first publicly discussed the idea of ​​extending the life of some Ohio boats at the 2020 Sub Leagues conference. In comments then and since, leaders have expressed the decision to view these life extensions as a safeguard against any problems with Columbia’s construction. The Navy purchased its first SSBN Columbia in fiscal year 2021, will purchase the second in fiscal year 24, and then purchase the remaining ships on an annual basis from fiscal year 26 through fiscal year 35, requesting the industry to build at a pace not seen since the cold. War.

But Pappano raised a number of other concerns about the inventory of ships the Navy plans for the next decade.

The riskiest period of the transition is in the 2030s, as the Columbias come online and Ohio goes offline, he told Defense News at the conference.

Just like with cars, he said, submarines are most prone to problems at two times, when they’re new and can reveal production line errors, and when they’re old and components begin to fail. The 2030s will be a critical period with only new ships and only old ships.

And, he said, the Navy will modernize its nuclear-tipped missiles in the 2030s, moving to the Trident D5 Life Extension II payload. In the period from 2036 to 2039, Pappano said, the Navy will have to use both an Ohio-class submarine and a Columbia-class submarine to test the new missile and ensure that it is interoperable with the two classes of ships, which means that one or two submarines will be removed. operations to participate in sea trials.

Asked about the cost of repairing a handful of Ohios, Pappano did not provide a dollar amount, but said it was not prohibitively expensive to do so and would be on par with any other availability. maintenance and modernization of 18 months for a submarine.

Perry added that cost would be a factor in deciding how many ships to put through life extension work. Shipyard availability would be another; Navy shipyards are already struggling to improve performance and get boats out of maintenance on time, and Perry said he doesn’t want this life extension project to disrupt work already In progress.

Pappano said he thinks the service will extend at least two or three boats, and up to five.

For the potential first ship, USS Alaska in 2029, Pappano said he is considering a decision in fiscal year 2026 to ensure enough time to purchase long-term equipment, allow the shipyard to plan and develop. Build the availability of modernization into the budget.

Megan Eckstein is a naval warfare reporter at Defense News. She has covered military news since 2009, with a focus on US Navy and Marine Corps operations, acquisition programs and budgets. She has reported on four geographic fleets and is happiest when recording stories from a ship. Megan is an alumnus of the University of Maryland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/11/02/us-navy-wants-to-avoid-shortfall-of-nuke-armed-subs-in-2030s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos