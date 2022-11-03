What’s the latest on UK mortgage rates? – Forbes Advisor UK





The Bank of England raised the key interest rate from 1.75% to 2.25% in September. The 0.5 percentage point increase is the seventh increase since December 2021, when the bank interest rate was only 0.1%. It also keeps bank interest rates at their highest in 14 years.

Volatility and Uncertainty

However, the political and economic turmoil in recent weeks has helped boost mortgage costs due to extreme volatility and market uncertainty along with higher bank interest rates. Major lenders including NatWest, Barclays, Halifax and Virgin Money all closed the deal and brought it to market at a higher price.

But the appointment of Rishi Sunak as new prime minister has helped stabilize the market, and the average cost of a fixed-rate mortgage has fallen slightly from its peak over the past week.

According to data provider Moneyfacts.co.uk, as of November 3rd, the average cost of a two-year and five-year fixed rate transaction at all deposit levels was 6.46% and 6.30%, respectively. This compares to 6.65% and 6.51% on October 20. However, the last time interest rates were at their current level dates back to 2008.

The average number of available mortgage deals is around 3,170. That number has risen again since earlier this month, down to around 2,560, but still compares to 5,300 by Moneyfacts in December 2021, before interest rate hikes began.

As mortgage rates change rapidly, it’s important to remain calm and objective. It remains to be seen whether a stabilizing political landscape after the disastrous mini-budget taken over by Prime Minister Liz Truss last month will help restore stability.

If so, this could ease the pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates.

The next decision of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is November 3rd.

In the meantime, you can learn more about how to weather the mortgage storm.

Interest rates and mortgages

So, what does rising interest rates on mortgage costs so far mean?

Estimated 2 million homeowners with variable rate deals like the default rate tracker will see their monthly payments increase almost immediately after the recent bank rate hike to 2.25%. For example, a tracker rate that increases from 3.5% to 4% will cost you almost 60 extra per month for 200,000 loans.

Mortgageists and first-time buyers will already face much higher mortgage costs when sourcing deals at a new fixed rate that reflects recent price increases.

You can use the Mortgage Calculator to calculate the monthly cost of a mortgage for various interest rates.

house price and stamp duty

According to the Nationwide Building Society, people looking to buy or move a home, as well as more expensive mortgages, are grappling with asking prices that are 7.2% higher than they were 12 months ago. According to the latest report, the average cost of real estate to market in October is $268,282.

However, it also reported further signs of a market slowdown, with the annual inflation rate dropping from 9.2% in September.

Continued increases in borrowing costs are expected to further weaken growth. Agreed home sales fell for the fifth straight month in September, according to the latest report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). The -27% figure is the biggest monthly decline since May 2020, when the market was shut down due to COVID-19.

One-third (33%) of all homes listed on Rightmove are also now tax-free, with the stamp duty cut announced in last month’s mini-budget raising the range of tax-free rates on property purchases from 125,000 to 250,000. This tax cut will remain in place.

Why are interest rates rising?

The Bank’s MPC uses interest rate hikes as a means of cooling the economy and curbing rising inflation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator for inflation has already reached 10.1% in the 12 months to September, versus the government target of 2%.

If inflation continues to rise, some forecasters are suggesting that bank rates could reach 6% by next year.

One of the main long-term drivers of rising inflation is energy costs. The government intervened by replacing the energy price ceiling, which has soared to over $3,500 per year from October 1, with a cheaper Energy Price Guarantee (EPG).

EPG limits the energy cost of a typical household bill to 2,500 per year.

However, the plan was originally scheduled to run for two years, but Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt announced yesterday that it would end in April 2023.

An additional 400 automatic discount will be applied to the electricity bill per household from October 2022 to March 2023.

What mortgage deals are available?

With rising banking and inflation rates, tracking mortgage costs is becoming increasingly difficult, especially when interest rates change daily and deals can be closed.

One simple way is to use the mortgage tables provided by Trussle, an online mortgage broker.

You will need to enter your personal criteria in the table below to find out what deals are currently available for your desired mortgage type. Here’s what to do:

Choose whether the mortgage is to finance the purchase of a home or a mortgage on an existing property. Enter the real estate value and the required mortgage amount. This automatically creates a percentage called a ‘loan for value’. The lower the value of the loan, the lower the mortgage interest rate. If you are looking for a charter or interest-only mortgage (a repayment strategy is required for these transactions) or a mortgage loan, check the appropriate box. Filter your search by the last type of mortgage you want to fund your shared ownership assets, such as 2-year or 5-year fixed or tracker. The filter is set to a full mortgage term of 25 years, but you can change it if needed.

Here is a live table of mortgage deals available today.

What else do I need to know?

Mortgage deals that offer the lowest interest rates usually charge a fee. You can choose to pay this upfront or add it to your loan. To account for fee costs, sort the results by ‘Initial period cost’ (‘Sort by’ dropdown).

Alternatively, you can order results based on the initial interest rate, the lowest fee, or the ‘following’ interest rate of the lender.

The cheapest ones are usually reserved for larger deposits of 60% or more of the property’s value. And in all cases, you need a good income and a clean credit history to get a mortgage.

If you want to know what your monthly mortgage payments will look like in different scenarios as they overlap your household bills, our mortgage calculator will do the math for you.

When can I start getting a loan?

A mortgage offer is valid for six months once issued. If you use your current home as collateral for a mortgage loan, you can lock in the rate you are seeing today with no conditions whatsoever.

