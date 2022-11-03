Mortgage rates cut as UK house prices fall imminent, lawmakers warn banks





LONDON, November 2 (Reuters) – British lawmakers urged banks to cut high mortgage prices on Wednesday after a recent political turmoil disrupted the home loan market, prices soared and hundreds of commodities were withdrawn. .

Market turmoil triggered by former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ unimplemented tax cut plans at the end of September caused lenders to withdraw about 1,700 mortgage products in a week and then reintroduce them at 1-2 percentage points higher rates.

Since then, while the market has stabilized, banks have been slow to lower fixed prices and reintroduce canceled products. At a time when household budgets are facing constant pressure from high energy costs, a slowing economy and widespread inflation, members of the Opposition Finance Choice Committee said. .

Lawmakers added that banks should pass on the benefits of these calm market conditions to homebuyers amid concerns that low-income mortgage holders could default.

Opposition Labor MP Rushanara Ali told industry bosses in a witness session that “mortgage holders are frankly paying the price for Liz Truss’ mistakes and they shouldn’t do that.”

Charles Ro, director of mortgage for banking industry group UK Finance, told lawmakers that lenders are reintroducing mortgage products at lower prices.

Roe also urged the government to review support for mortgage interest schemes that help vulnerable homeowners pay interest on their mortgage loans.

But Ray Boulger, senior mortgage technology manager at broker John Charcol, said he was disappointed with the lender’s slow progress.

“Lenders don’t want to cut rates too quickly because they’re worried they won’t meet service standards because they’re getting too many applications,” Boulger said.

price drop forecast

The average two- and five-year fixed mortgage rates are down about 0.2 percentage points from their recent highs, but are still hovering above 6%, Moneyfacts data shows.

“I’ve never had this happen before and I’m very concerned,” said Joanna Elson, CEO of Money Advice Trust.

The UK’s biggest banks, like Lloyds and NatWest last week, said they expect home prices to fall 7-8% next year as high mortgage costs and household fiscal pressures threaten to plunge the market into recession.

Chris Rhodes, CFO of the Nationwide Building Society, told lawmakers that the lender’s central forecast is that home prices will fall 8% in 2023, with a worst-case scenario of 30%.

Lenders have begun lowering fixed mortgage rates for existing customers, he added, and interest rates for new customers are being considered.

Floating rate mortgages, which track changes in the benchmark interest rate set by the UK’s central bank, are preparing for higher costs and the market expects the central bank to raise rates by 0.75 percentage points on Thursday to contain inflation.

Elson of The Money Advice Trust said the government should launch an information campaign similar to the one we saw in 2008 for people facing foreclosures.

Reports by Lawrence White and Iain Withers; Edited by Sinead Cruise and Alex Richardson

