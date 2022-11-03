Immigration officials confirm Pelosi’s alleged abuser was in the US illegally





Comment this story

Comment

The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosis with a hammer is a Canadian citizen who was illegally in the United States and faces deportation after his criminal cases are resolved, it was announced on Wednesday the Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed an immigration officer on Canadian national David DePape at the San Francisco County Jail on November 1 following his October 28 arrest, have DHS officials said in an email.

ICE, which falls under Homeland Security, sends detainees to state and local law enforcement asking them to notify the agency before releasing a foreign citizen who could also be deported. Deportations are civil proceedings that often take place after criminal cases have been resolved, but immigrants have also been detained after posting bail.

DePape, 42, faces state and federal criminal charges in the horrific attack on Paul Pelosi, 82, early Friday morning, and for threatening Nancy Pelosi. DePape has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

Relatives told the media that DePape grew up in British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province, but his trajectory to northern California has remained a mystery.

Federal records show DePape entered the United States legally on March 8, 2008, via Mexico. He crossed at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, an official border crossing that connects San Diego County to Tijuana.

Canadians traveling for business or pleasure generally do not need visas, officials said, and he was admitted as a temporary visitor, traveling for pleasure, DHS said.

Canadians admitted for pleasure are generally allowed to stay for up to six months. DHS did not say when DePapes’ permission to stay in the United States expired.

Pelosis attacker told police he was on a suicide mission, court documents show

The Canadian government confirmed this week that it is working on the DePapes case.

Canadian officials are talking to local authorities for more information, said Global Affairs Canada spokeswoman Charlotte MacLeod. For reasons of confidentiality, no other information can be disclosed.

California, home to millions of immigrants, is a sanctuary state and has passed laws limiting state and local law enforcement cooperation with immigration officials, which has frustrated immigration officials who seek to deport immigrants arrested for crimes.

California has exceptions for people with serious criminal histories and it’s still unclear how the DePapes case will play out. State prosecutors said he posed an extreme security risk.

Federal authorities filed attempted kidnapping and assault charges against DePape on Monday, alleging he broke into Pelosi’s home, bludgeoned her husband with a hammer in front of police, then said that he wanted to break Nancy Pelosis’s kneecaps as a warning to other Democrats.

DePape was also arraigned Tuesday in San Francisco County Superior Court on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening death or grievous bodily harm to an officer. audience.

David Wayne DePape, 42, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges in San Francisco on November 1. (Video: Reuters)

Court records show DePape allegedly used the hammer to break into the House of House Speakers in San Francisco early Friday and knocked down her husband, who was sleeping upstairs.

Are you Paul Pelosi? DePape allegedly said when he confronted Pelosi, according to court records, standing over him holding a hammer and zip ties. Where is Nancy?

Paul Pelosi managed to call 911. But when officers arrived and told DePape to drop the hammer, he broke free and hit Pelosi in the head, knocking him unconscious.

State prosecutors called the attack near fatal.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, according to a statement released by Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi. The speaker said her husband was making steady progress towards recovery.

DePape allegedly told police he was on a suicide mission and created a target list of state and federal politicians in his quest to quash the lies coming from Washington.

DePape had also published hundreds of blog posts in recent months endorsing far-right figures and writing rants against Jews, black people, Democrats, the media and transgender people.

The alleged attacker filled his blog with delusional thoughts days before Pelosi’s attack

The attack added to growing nationwide concerns about threats posed by domestic violent extremists ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The FBI, DHS and other agencies issued a memo last week warning that extremism could increase in the 90-day post-election period, according to a copy of the document obtained by The Washington Post.

The memo says the most plausible threat is posed by lone offenders who take advantage of election-related issues to justify violence.

Concern over election-related violence prompted President Biden to deliver a speech in Washington on Wednesday evening.

We must, with an overwhelming unified voice, speak as a country and say that there is no place, no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America, whether directed against Democrats or Republicans, Biden said. No place, period. No room, ever.

Holly Bailey, Aaron C. Davis and Dalton Bennett contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/11/03/pelosi-attacker-david-depape/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos