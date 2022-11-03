Britain’s most respected accent





In 2019, the British picked various accents out of 7, and the RP accent took first place with a score of 5.23, followed by French with 4.56, Scottish with 4.12, American with 4.07, Southern Irish with 3.99 and German. 3.88.

In contrast, the lowest accent was Birmingham at 3.2. It was followed by Liverpool (3.28), India (3.38), African and Caribbean (3.52), Manchester (3.58), West Country (3.73) and Wales (3.87).

I’m afraid people will think I’m stupid

In one case study, a college student with a Birmingham accent told researchers:

I’m afraid people will think I’m stupid, sad, or emotionally drained because of the Brummie monotone (which doesn’t exist and I don’t think it’s terrible).

The report said: In the UK, a long history of class-based social hierarchies is deeply entrenched in reputation-based accent hierarchies, especially when RP dominates in positions of authority.

For example, RP is still the majority accent for news readers in major TV networks, parliamentary, political, civil, court and corporate sectors.

A study conducted by scholars from the UK project’s Accent Bias project found that 30% of college students and 29% of college applicants (mostly 17-18 years of age) reported being ridiculed, criticized or discriminated against in an educational setting. It’s a result of their accent, and 25% of professionals report the same in their work environment.

This experience is particularly prevalent among people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds who report being ridiculed and much more likely to be alone in their work or social settings.

More than a quarter (29%) of senior managers in working-class families said they were ridiculed or criticized for their accent at work, compared to 22% of managers with better backgrounds.

Tone bias as a discriminatory issue in the workplace

The study also gathered testimonies about the experience of intonation bias and anxiety. Many respondents reported pressure to change their accent against their will. According to the researchers, this is a social burden on certain groups to distance themselves from their community, adding to pressure on those who may face other kinds of disadvantage.

The report recommends that employers view accent bias as a discriminatory problem in the workplace and take it as seriously as other types of discrimination, such as sexism, racism and disability.

The study’s author, Professor Devyani Sharma of Queen Mary University London, says the study shows that the long-standing hierarchy of accent fame in the UK still exists.

Intonation-based discrimination actively penalizes certain groups at key points in social mobility, such as interviews. This creates a negative cycle where local, working-class and ethnic accents are less heard in some professions or positions of authority, reinforcing anxiety and alienation for their speakers.

While it is natural for people to associate accents with social groups, it is discriminatory to rely on accent stereotypes to judge vocational abilities in this way.

