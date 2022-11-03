Hong Kong asylum seekers in Britain anxious over weak reaction to beatings of protesters | Hong Kong





Hong Kong migrants fleeing Chinese repression are urging the British government to take a bolder stance, fearing safety after pro-democracy protesters were beaten at the Chinese consulate two weeks ago.

The Manchester assault sparked swift condemnation from activists and politicians across the Commons as a video went viral showing a high-ranking Chinese diplomat forcibly grabbing the hair of pro-democracy protesters before the protesters were beaten by a group of men.

While Greater Manchester Police are investigating the case, the government’s response has been inappropriate by lawmakers calling for the prosecution or expulsion of a senior Chinese official involved.

Hong Kongers, who fled after Beijing’s crackdown on freedom of speech, paid tribute to the incident and said they should take a bolder stance against what the British government said was an attempt to crack down on dissent and undermine the rule of law.

Protesters attack on Chinese consulate grounds in Manchester video report

For former Hong Kong resident Zoe Chan, the consulate case raised fears about her safety. Chan moved to Buckinghamshire with her family in 2021 after the Hong Kong National Security Law raised fears that her sons would be brainwashed by the state.

The 47-year-old Chan thought it would be safe to move to a Western country. But now she thinks it might not be that safe as we are not yet British citizens. No one protects us if there is a problem.

The government needs to take this issue very seriously. They must ensure the safety of Hong Kong people in this country.

After the introduction of the National Security Act and the swift crackdown on dissent, the UK has paved the way for citizenship for its residents in 2021. According to government data, visa applications under the plan have already reached 140,500, and will be expanded to the next. Including young Hong Kongers at the end of the month.

Beijing’s Consul-General in Manchester, Zheng Xiyuan, said it was his duty to intervene in protesters abusing my country, my leader.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said an investigation into the consulate case was ongoing but he doubts that the investigation will be over soon. A spokesperson said they are working with partners to ensure that those affected feel safe in Greater Manchester.

In the case of Simon Cheng, a former employee of the British Consulate in Hong Kong and a Hong Kong-based founder in the UK, video evidence and acknowledgment of his involvement by a high-ranking Chinese diplomat are clear enough for the Foreign Ministry to take decisive action.

Cheng said he thinks the Chinese consulate is a blatant and blatant act of contempt for Britain’s rule of law. We believe that the British Foreign Ministry should immediately issue a strong statement on the attack. Rather, they keep saying that they should wait until the police investigation.

Steve Tsang, director of the University of London’s Soas China Institute, said the government is justified in asking the Manchester police to check and verify the facts, but the slow process suggests a lack of promise to expedite the process.

Tsang said it is the government’s duty to protect the state and diplomacy, citizens and asylum seekers, and whatever the Conservative Party does with internal disputes, it should do.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat on Tuesday said the government is working to combat transnational oppression.

In September, Spanish civil rights group Safeguard Defenders released a report on undeclared Chinese police stations worldwide, including three in the UK. Similar illegal bases are under investigation in the Netherlands and Canada.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the main articles and what they mean for free every morning.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by external parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Tugendart said it is essential to advocate for those who have freedom in Hong Kong, and Hong Kongers clearly show that this government and the country welcome those who seek freedom. There is no room for those who oppress their citizens by abusing their diplomatic privileges or the freedoms of this country.

Seffyr, 39, said the incident made those around him more isolated and distrustful.

Seffyr, who now lives in Wales, said he couldn’t be relieved at home in England after the Manchester incident. Therefore, any Hong Konger could be the next target to be dragged, vanished or beaten.

This is a serious long-term problem for all Hong Kongers who want to settle here and rebuild their communities. We have lost trust,” he said.

Winston, 38, worked as a part-time university lecturer in Hong Kong before moving with his family to Greater Manchester in 2021.

Winston added that he saw this kind of behavior a lot in Hong Kong and was surprised that it could be done officially in the UK.

If the UK government doesn’t deliver a strong message, it means the UK government is weak, he said. Nor can we show that Britain is a free society.

Some names have been changed to protect people’s identities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/03/hong-kong-exiles-in-uk-unnerved-by-weak-response-to-beating-of-protester The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos