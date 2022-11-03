Saltzman takes command as new head of US Space Force





Attending were top Pentagon officials, members of Congress, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and space billionaire Elon Musk

WASHINGTON General B. Chance Saltzman assumed command of the U.S. Space Force, and outgoing Chief General John Jay Raymond retired Nov. 2 in a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews Maryland, presided over by the Secretary to the Lloyd Austin Defense.

In attendance were Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and other senior Pentagon officials, members of Congress as well as the Administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson and space billionaire Elon Musk.

In his remarks, Austin recognized Raymond for his role leading the first new service branch established in over 70 years. It laid the foundation for the culture and traditions that will define this service for decades to come, Austin said.

When Saltzman took command, Austin said, he knows his way around space, he operated satellites, he spent many nights at the Joint Space Operations Center during ICBM alerts. So we are lucky that General Saltzman takes the colors today.

Austin said the Space Force has a key role to play in protecting US assets in space. The United States is leading in space. But in recent years, competition has accelerated. It has become a contested environment. And China and Russia are investing in their own space capabilities.

This will require a relentless pursuit of innovation and technological advancements that will help us maintain and expand our advantage by working with our partners and allies to continue to build our collective strength in space, Austin said.

Kendall called Raymond the father of Space Force.

You’ve gone from zero service to now nearly 15,000 tutors, he said. Saltzman has big shoes to fill.

Congratulations from the VP

Vice President Kamala Harris, in a letter read at the ceremony, congratulated Saltzman. As Chairman of the National Space Council, I look forward to working with you to ensure that the US Space Force is able to support our nation, especially in light of the growing threats to our space enterprise and the need to promote responsible behavior in space.

Saltzman, in remarks to the entire Space Force, said you will hear a lot from me in the weeks, months and years to come. I will therefore keep it brief and concise. The world is becoming an increasingly dangerous place, and preserving the United States’ national security interest in space is becoming more difficult every day.

Without the space capabilities that you design, build, protect and operate, the Joint Force will not be able to accomplish its missions. A resilient, combat-ready and capable space force is essential for deterrence. And in the worst-case scenario, if deterrence fails, Space Force will be an indispensable component of our joint force at war, Saltzman said.

In a speech, Milley praised Raymond’s military service and acknowledged SpaceX founder Musk, who was in the audience. It needs no introduction, Milley said. But what it symbolizes is the combination of civil-military cooperation and teamwork that makes the United States the most powerful nation in space.

Raymond, in his closing remarks, said the U.S. military has never been stronger or more ready than it is today, and must be as we face the most complex strategic moments in the history of our country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacenews.com/saltzman-takes-command-as-new-chief-of-the-u-s-space-force/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

