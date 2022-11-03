Badenoch counters claim that India-British trade deal could raise NHS prices





Medicines made in India save the NHS significant costs. A year course of treatment with imatinib, an anticancer drug used to treat leukemia, is priced at 27,200 per year under a monopoly. The patent for imatinib has been denied in India under the provisions of the IP Act, which risks being removed by the UK requirements detailed in the leaked text. The NHS is currently paying $555.32 for a generic Imatinib course made in India, which is an almost 98% price cut.

Trade Minister Kemi Badenok countered claims that the UK-India trade deal could allow the NHS to pay higher prices for medicines.

Leaked chapters of a free trade agreement (FTA) between the UK and India, among other things, contain provisions proposing that pharmaceutical companies extend their monopoly and keep prices artificially high for years after the original 20-year patent has expired. appeared. period.

Another provision of this document by City AM after the excavation by Global Justice Now will see the end of the so-called pre-grant patent challenge, a mechanism currently used to block patents before they are officially granted.

Without this safeguard, more products could become subject to patent exclusivity, preventing the manufacture of generic versions, experts explained in the document. In other words, pharmaceutical companies can keep prices higher as a result of monopolies.

However, the Ministry of International Trade told City AM today that it did not think it would increase prices because medicines bought abroad in the UK are subject to the UK and not the foreign intellectual property regime. According to one source, British patents last longer than Indian patents, and even if the UK patent is valid, the UK can import Indian generic varieties.

Urgent Letter to Badenoch

In a letter to International Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch, a number of health and development organizations said they would pay for NHS medicines (25% of which are sourced from India) if the UK forces India to change its domestic laws on intellectual property. warned that it could be affected. property as a result of trade negotiations.

The signers of letters from nine civil society groups, including Oxfam GB and Mdecins Sans Frontires UK, demand that the UK “immediately withdraw” the proposed intellectual property chapter.

Indeed, they argue that the proposed provision will “catalyze India’s ability to produce affordable, life-saving medicines, which will also threaten the NHS’s financial sustainability and delay the availability of lower-priced genes, leading to patient lives being lost.” It will put them at risk as an alternative to essential medicines, potentially for years to come.”

The group also urges the government to make the negotiations documents open to public transparency and congressional investigations.

NHS Medicines in India

Generic drugs manufactured in India save the NHS significant costs. A year course of treatment with imatinib, an anticancer drug used to treat leukemia, is priced at 27,200 per year under a monopoly.

The patent on imatinib was rejected in India under an IP law provision that would risk being removed by UK demand detailed in the leaked text, allowing companies to maintain a higher price than if the patent had expired.

The NHS is currently paying $555.32 for a generic Imatinib course made in India, which is an almost 98% price cut.

Britain’s exports to India hit record levels despite a significant post-Brexit trade deal missed today’s Diwali deadline.

The letter argued that the proposed text was a “significant departure” from previous IP agreements under past FTAs. It far exceeds the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

Taking this TRIPS Plus approach follows the Government’s manifesto commitment that the cost of NHS medicines is not on the table and that protecting the NHS is a fundamental principle of UK trade policy outlined in the Government’s unique strategic approach to the UK-India FTA. They say it will be damaged. This document was shared with City AM by Global Justice Now.

However. Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch told City AM today: I will not agree to any provision that increases the cost of our National Health Service’s drugs. The NHS, its services and drug costs are not on the table. Protecting the NHS is a fundamental principle of our trade policy and our commitment to this will not change during negotiations with India.

analysis

Dr Andrew Hill, senior visiting research fellow at the University of Liverpool’s Center for Translational Medicine, analyzed the leaked documents and said: “The provisions set out in these leaked documents will have very serious consequences for the NHS and the impact will only grow. It gets worse over time.”

“The UK government will further push the dramatic price cuts of generic competition in the future by making it easier to obtain patents and other forms of intellectual property monopolies over medicines and make the challenge much more difficult,” he said. . NHS prices will go up and patients will suffer.”

The leaked documents shocked the NHS and the UK medical community.

“If we agree to these terms, we sign our own death warrants. The government simply needs to step down.

Carol Webley Brown, Righteous Care Patient Leader

Just Treatment patient leader Carol Webley Brown explained why she was terrified after reading the leaked document: There is more pressure.”

Badenoch ignores hopes of gaining more access to India for British services in a trade deal.

Baron Shami Chakrabarti, politician, lawyer and human rights activist, said: “If correct, this text jeopardizes India’s ability to produce life-saving medicines for millions of people around the world.” me

“I want our Prime Minister to know what is being claimed in his name and for India to stand firm against the corporate interests of people’s lives,” she said.

“Ministers resisted the COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property travel exemption that could have expanded production and prevented many deaths,” she said.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish the statements of the British government from those of large pharmaceutical companies.”

Baron Shami Chakrabarti NHS Cost Reduction Efforts

NHS costs have been significantly reduced by purchasing cheaper generic drugs.

Earlier this year, the NHS reported that it saved $1.2 billion in just three years by introducing a single generic drug, adalimumab, after the original patent expired in 2018, accounting for about a third of those savings.

If enforced, the provisions in the leaked text would significantly delay generic competition from Indian suppliers for treatments for a variety of conditions, from cancer to HIV to heart disease, forcing the NHS to pay higher monopoly prices over a longer period of time. It will undermine global health care. .

To do more than just stand up, the NHS must go back to the original idea.

Righteous care patient leader Sakina Datoo said the FTA text leaked this morning shows the UK government’s position on monopolies and medicines is disgraceful.”

“Although almost the whole world has agreed that the IP monopoly on these vaccines is a dangerous threat to the global (Covid) pandemic response, the UK has sided with the pharmaceutical industry and blocked the deal.”

“Now, this leak seems to confirm that the government’s priority in this agreement is to please the big pharmaceutical companies, rather than protecting the NHS or saving the lives of patients in the UK or around the world,” Datoo concluded.

The International Trade Department has requested a response.

NHS Trust suspends cooperation with Bupa for non-payment of medical bills

