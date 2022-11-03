British Prime Minister Sunak Cancels Omission of COP27 Climate Summit | Climate Crisis News





The prime minister said he will attend a climate summit in Egypt next week after his previous decision not to go has been criticized.

After British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refused to attend an international conference on the second day of his tenure, he said he would eventually fly to Egypt to attend the UN climate change summit.

Sunak has argued that he will not be able to attend the COP27 meeting at the Red Sea resort Sharm el-Sheikh if ​​domestic appointments become urgent after inheriting the economic crisis from former Liz Truss.

But it has raised doubts about Sunax’s interest in planetary emergencies, and critics have said the inexperienced leader is missing out on an opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with US President Joe Biden and his European colleagues.

Sunak tweeted on Wednesday that there would be no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewable energy.

He said he would attend the summit to convey Glasgow’s legacy of building a safe and sustainable future, referring to the agreement reached at last year’s COP26 event hosted by the UK. The deal was to preserve the world’s chance of avoiding the worst effects of global warming.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the COP26 United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. [File: Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]

Truss’ predecessor, Boris Johnson, has made combating climate change and working towards net zero emissions a signature policy.

Truss seriously questioned that promise with skepticism about net zero and blocked King Charles III from attending COP27.

The new monarch is a lifelong activist on environmental issues, and Sunax’s change of mind could revive the debate over whether Britain should be allowed to report climate issues in Egypt.

The monarch will hold a pre-COP27 reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday for business leaders, activists and politicians, including US climate change envoy John Kerry.

However, the palace said Charles had unanimously agreed with Downinga not to go to Egypt.

criticism and embarrassment

Climate activists, opposition politicians and even some within the party criticized Sunak after he said in his office that he would not be attending last week’s meeting.

Ed Miliband, a climate policy spokesperson for the opposition Labor Party, said the prime minister was ashamed to attend COP27 due to massive distrust that he would not appear. He will avoid embarrassment not to offer his leadership.

UK COP26 President Alok Sharma, who was critical of Sunax’s initial decision, said the Prime Minister was pleased to be present at the meeting.

Caroline Lucas, the only Green member of the British Parliament, welcomed Sunak’s announcement.

But she tweeted how shameful mistakes she made on the world stage. Let this be a lesson on climate leadership issues.

Now he must urgently increase the UK’s ambitions for its emission reduction targets and pay what we owe the Global Climate Fund.

Young people take part in protests as part of the global climate strike in Vienna [File: Lisa Leutner/Reuters]

The UK has been criticized this week when it was revealed that it had failed to pay the $300 million it promised to the International Climate Finance Organization.

Meanwhile, Johnson has confirmed that he will attend COP27. I was invited by the Egyptians, he told Sky News in an interview on Tuesday. I want to talk a little bit about the way I see things and the way I see things in England.

old green credentials

Separately, the UK on Tuesday said it would delay a decision on a new coal mine in Cumbria in northern England until December 8.

The UK has set a target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, and the Government’s independent climate advisory body, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), says that target will become more difficult as mining projects progress.

The climate summit until next week is an ideal opportunity for governments to rebuild their old green credentials by rejecting this damaged and unnecessary coal mine, said Friends of Earth energy activist Tony Bosworth. It’s a shame they didn’t catch it.

The Cumbria mine is being developed by the privately owned West Cumbria Mining, and the project to extract coking coal for the steel industry will create about 500 jobs.

