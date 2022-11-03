1 in 6 people living in England and Wales were born outside the UK Census Results | census





According to the latest census figures, in 2021, 1 in 6 people living in England and Wales will be born outside the UK.

About 10 million people living in England and Wales were born outside the UK on the day of the census on 21 March 2021. This is an increase from 7.5 million at the last census in 2011.

The lowest immigrant populations were Wales and the Northeast, with 1 in 14 ordinary residents born outside the UK. The non-UK-born population increased by 33% from 7.5 million in 10 years.

More than half of the total population growth in England and Wales over the past decade is due to the positive net migration gap between those who migrated to England and Wales and those who migrated abroad.

India is the most common country of birth outside the UK, accounting for 1.5% of the general population, but the largest increase in people born outside the UK is from Romania, with six times more people living in India in 2021 than last year. 2011. This makes Romania the fourth most common country of birth outside the UK.

Figure: There are more Indian-born residents in England and Wales than any other immigrant group.

Italy also entered the top ten non-UK countries, doubling its number of residents from 135,000 to 277,000 in 10 years.

There were 3.6 million people born in the European Union, accounting for a third of the total non-British-born population. This is an increase over the 2.5 million people in the 2011 census and the 1.4 million EU-born residents registered in the 2001 census.

Of the 10 million residents born outside the UK, 4 in 10 arrived in the UK in the last decade, and a third of them arrived before 2001.

More than four in ten local authorities in England and Wales reported that the EU-born population increased by more than 2 percentage points compared to the national average of 1.6 points.

Boston, the local authority with the most votes in the 2016 Brexit referendum, saw the highest increase in EU citizens between 2011 and 2021, from 12.4% to 20%.

The local authorities with the largest increase in non-British-born residents were Barking and Dagenham. The non-UK-born population has grown by 10 percentage points over the past decade, from 31% of the 2011 census to 41% in 2021.

Across England and Wales, the number of EU-born residents has increased by 25% over the past decade, from 5.1 million to 6.4 million, mainly driven by an increase in the number of Romanian immigrants.

However, ONS estimates show that net migration of EU citizens has slowed since the Brexit referendum in 2016, midway between the last two census censuses, the difference in the number of EU citizens entering the UK as opposed to leaving the UK. pay

The Wednesday release also provides data on the oldest and youngest populations across England and Wales. East England had the largest population growth, with nearly 500,000 more people than it was a decade ago.

With a median age of 35, London remains the youngest region in England, while the Southwest has the oldest median at 44. However, some local authorities are much older, with North Norfolk recording 54, Lauder, 53, and East Lindsey, 52.

map 2

London’s Tower Hamlets was the youngest, with a median age of 30, followed by Nottingham and Manchester, and the university cities of Cambridge and Oxford (both 31).

Data from the most recent census, conducted on March 21, 2021, plays an important role in making national and local government decisions about financing sectors including health and education, locating housing construction, and predicting future social welfare needs. to do.

The first census of the British Empire in 1801 was conducted every decade except after World War II. Statisticians consider the year 1841 the first modern census. At this time, the head of each household was given a form to fill out on behalf of everyone in the household.

More detailed figures showing changes in ethnicity, gender identity, religion, language and education among the peoples of England and Wales will be released later this year, along with data on health, housing, unpaid care, disability and work. British and Veterans.

