Are the unvaccinated still a danger to the rest of us?





For nearly two years, those resistant to the COVID-19 vaccine have been the subject of serious pleadings and financial inducements, shame and truth campaigns on social media. They missed weddings, birthday parties and recitals, and even lost high-stakes sports competitions. Until last month, they were barred from entering the United States and more than 100 other countries.

Now the unvaccinated are suddenly back in the mix. They dine in restaurants, go wild at music festivals and fill the stands at sports venues. They mingle freely in places where they were once shunned for fear of seeding superspreader events.

It’s like they’re no longer dangerous to the rest of us. Where are they?

Clearly, the unvaccinated are a threat to themselves, said Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University. As recently as August, their risk of dying from COVID-19 was six times higher than for fully vaccinated people and eight times higher than for vaccinated and boosted people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But, Shaman acknowledged, the danger to the rest of us is a more debatable question.

The path of the pandemic

This is the third in an occasional series of stories about the transition of the COVID-19 pandemic and how life in the United States will be altered in its wake.

When public authorities imposed vaccination mandates, the unvaccinated certainly seemed to pose demonstrable dangers to their communities.

State and local leaders have sought not only to suppress the spread of the virus, but also to prevent their health systems from being overwhelmed, degrading care for all. Unvaccinated people made these goals more difficult to achieve because they were more likely to become infected and, if so, to require hospitalization.

US officials had long hoped to vaccinate the American public in a state of herd immunity, in which so few people would be vulnerable to the virus that the epidemic would simply spread. This goal assumed a uniformly high use of the vaccine across the country. It also assumed a vaccine that protected against reinfection, and this, in a durable way.

But none of that happened. About 30% of Americans have yet to complete their first round of COVID-19 vaccines, including the 20% who haven’t rolled up their sleeves once. Meanwhile, the virus continues to evolve in ways that erode vaccine protection, making breakthrough infections increasingly common.

The longer the pandemic drags on, the more things get complicated.

For one thing, whether those who remain unvaccinated are still driving the spread of the coronavirus depends in part on the state of immunity among American populations. Nearly three years into the pandemic, it’s a difficult map to draw both because public immunity comes from different sources and because it waxes and wanes.

More than 200 million adults and nearly 25 million children aged 5 and older have completed a first round of COVID-19 vaccines. However, against the Omicron variant, simply being fully vaccinated confers little more than a whiff of protection against infection and disease.

For the 49% of fully immunized Americans who have received at least one booster dose, infection remains a possibility, but the prospects of becoming seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 are greatly reduced.

And then there is the natural immunity acquired from coronavirus infection. In February 2022, after the first wave of Omicron infections swept through the United States, 58% of Americans would have been infected at some point in the pandemic, leaving them with a modest level of protection. The ranks of previously infected people have surely increased since then thanks to the second outbreak of Omicron in late spring and summer.

An unknown number of Americans have hybrid immunity to both an infection and a vaccine. Researchers believe that catching the coronavirus after vaccination (but not so much the other way around) can provide enhanced protection against serious illness and death. But whether this is the case and to what extent can vary depending on the duration of the infection and the particular variant that caused it.

In other words, Americans’ vulnerability ranges from unvaccinated and never infected to vaccinated, previously infected and fully boosted, with endless gradations of protection in between.

A woman receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Los Angeles in January 2022.

(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Under such conditions, the role that the unvaccinated might play in seeding epidemics will vary.

It’s kind of a patchwork, said Harvard University epidemiologist Stephen Kissler. Its evolution in time, and its evolution in space. It is therefore difficult to say where a given community is at a given time.

The steady decline in immunity raises a daunting prospect: that over time, people who are still called fully vaccinated will become indistinguishable from unvaccinated people unless they have received a booster. Until more Americans embrace booster shots, the under-vaccinated will steadily swell the ranks of the vulnerable.

Wherever they are, they will help keep the pandemic going.

The country’s core vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna do not create a force field around recipients that protects them from infection with the coronavirus. They also do not prevent a person with a breakthrough infection from transmitting the virus to others.

However, vaccines seem to reduce the amount of virus a sick person excretes by coughing, sneezing, or just talking. This means that unvaccinated people are not only more likely to become infected, but also somewhat more likely to pass it on to others.

It would be difficult to say that if everyone were vaccinated, the coronavirus would simply go to the ground. This pathogen has proven adept at finding ways to circumvent our vaccine protection and is likely to linger among us for generations to come, like the flu and HIV.

But unvaccinated and under-vaccinated people almost certainly play an outsized role in the continued success of the coronavirus, experts say. It is difficult to determine exactly how much. Scientists can quantify differences in transmission between vaccinated and unvaccinated in the lab. Applying these differences to the real world is much trickier, especially in a population as immunologically diverse as Americans are today.

Finally, there are concerns that unvaccinated and under-vaccinated Americans could accelerate the emergence of new coronavirus variants, some of which are doomed to be even more transmissible or better able to evade existing COVID-19 vaccines and therapies. Either or both would cause new waves of transmission and disease.

Although a theoretical possibility, the unvaccinated are not prolific incubators of genetic variants. People with immune system deficiencies are much more likely to develop long-lasting episodes of COVID-19 that can spawn new variants with mutations of concern, and most of them are vaccinated.

COVID-19 outbreaks favor the emergence of variants. Due to the number of people infected, an outbreak increases the number of times the virus replicates and gives it a better chance to mutate. If it leads to hospitalizations, it will trap patients being treated for immunocompromised diseases such as HIV, cancer and organ transplants.

And as the unvaccinated are joined by ever-increasing numbers of the under-vaccinated, flare-ups become a more plausible prospect.

People routinely confuse the immunity status of their communities with their own vulnerability, said Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Childrens Hospital and dean of the Baylor College of Medicines National School of Tropical Medicine. When fewer of their neighbors are getting sick and dying, and high vaccination rates have suppressed COVID-19, even the unvaccinated feel invulnerable.

It could be a fatal mistake, he warned.

