Fugitives captured by US Marshals in Tallahassee





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Two fugitives who were on the loose after escaping from a prison in southeast Georgia have been apprehended in Tallahassee, according to the US Marshals Service.

John Mincey, 30, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive. The scene was not far from the intersection of Miccosukee Road and Capital Circle Northeast. Members of the US Marshals Service were seen in body armor surrounding a brown sedan that had stopped in the middle of the roadway.

Federal law enforcement was seen surrounding a vehicle in the middle of Miccosukee Commons Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

At least two people were inside the vehicle. Several unmarked law enforcement vehicles were parked along the roadway, along with a patrol car belonging to the Tallahassee Police Department with its hazard lights activated.

Tallahassee police are not providing details as US Marshals are investigating.

Meahki Carter, 18, was located about four hours later on Joe Louis Street. He was arrested around 8:30 p.m. with the assistance of the K-9 unit from the Leon County Sheriff’s Offices and helicopter crews.

Both men were being held at the Tattnall County Jail, about three and a half hours from Tallahassee, when they escaped Oct. 10, according to our sister station in Savannah, GA, WTOC. Carter was being held at the jail on multiple counts, including armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in a felony.

John Mincey, 30, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive.

Mincey was being held for kidnapping, aggravated assault, threats and acts of terrorism and violation of probation. Leon County court records show that Mincey was actually arrested in Tallahassee by U.S. Marshals in June 2020 for the crime related to the Tattnall County charges, which stemmed from the alleged kidnapping of his teenage neighbor.

WCTV is working to learn more about how the fugitives were captured in Tallahassee. Check back for more updates on Thursday afternoon.

