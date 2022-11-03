



Britain has agreed to begin negotiations with Mauritius over the future return of the Chagos Islands after a major reversal of policy following years of resistance and legal defeat in international courts.

The intended agreement would allow the return of former residents of the Chagos Islands who were forcibly displaced by the British government in the 1950s. Britain plans to retain control of its strategic Pacific military base in Diego Garcia, which it leases to the United States.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said in a written ministerial statement that the goal is to reach an agreement with Mauritius early next year. It comes after a meeting in New York in October between then Prime Minister Leeds Truss and a Mauritian official. Britain has lost twice in international courts on this matter, and ministers felt that British resistance to the Indo-Pacific return, with the intention of leaning towards the Indo-Pacific, was hampering Britain’s ability to build alliances in the region. The US appears to have gained satisfactory confidence in the base.

When Mauritius gained independence from Britain in 1968, London separated the Chagos Islands from the rest of the country, allowing Diego Garcia Island to be leased to the United States as a military base. The British then forcibly deported 2,000 Chagossians, who fought a lengthy legal battle to return home.

In 2019, the International Court of Justice and the United Nations Supreme Court ruled that continued British occupation was illegal and that the Chagos Islands were duly part of Mauritius.

The UK ignored the ruling on the grounds that it was advisory, but in the context of Britain’s attempt to defend the importance of international law, this position has become less and less lost.

Last year, the Hamburg-based International Court of the Law of the Sea ruled that Britain’s claim was illegal, but Britain refused to accept the ruling.

More recently, the tribunal dealt with the dispute between Mauritius and the Maldives over 37,000 square miles (95,000 square kilometers) of the Indian Ocean. Both sides claim fish-rich waters as their economic zones.

Maldives Attorney General Ibrahim Riffath told a UN panel of nine judges that Mauritius’s case was primarily aimed at advancing the dispute with Britain.

The Maldives came as a surprise when they announced late last month that Britain was supporting Mauritius’ efforts to decolonize the Chagos Islands. Until this declaration, the Maldives always supported Britain’s continued control of the island.

In one of the most shameful events of post-war colonialism in Britain, the Labor government at the time expelled the Chagosians. Because under international law, the archipelago and Mauritius could only be separated in the absence of a permanent population. The archipelago was reconstituted as a colonial entity as a British Indian Ocean territory where Diego Garcia and US bases could rest. All Chagossians were removed from the island at the end of 1971. Currently, the base has more than 2,000 U.S. military personnel and temporary contingent workers (mainly Filipinos).

Very poor and only four years old, Chagos have established communities in Seychelles, England and Mauritius. In 2002 they were granted the right to apply for British citizenship. Many people campaigned for the right to return.

Cleverly said in a statement by the Minister: We will greatly strengthen cooperation on Indian Ocean security, maritime security and marine protection, environmental conservation, climate change, respect for human rights, and bilateral cooperation on illegal migration, illegal fishing, drug and weapon trafficking, and a variety of other issues.

The United Kingdom and Mauritius reaffirmed that all agreements between the two countries will ensure the continued and effective operation of the joint British/US military base in Diego Garcia, which plays an important role in regional and global security. We recognize the interests of the United States and India and will continue to inform progress.

