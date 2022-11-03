Specter of Trumpist Holocaust deniers hangs over US midterm elections





More than half of Republican candidates for Congress or key state offices in the coming months in the United States question the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results. This raises fears of further challenges to the democratic process in the midterm elections and the presidential elections of 2024.

Supporters of Donald Trump launched a bloody attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to prevent Joe Bidens from being confirmed as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Biden was inaugurated two weeks later, but Trump’s false claims that he won the election still wounds the heart of the American body politic.

The United States is still as divided ahead of the November 8 midterm elections. There are a few exceptions, but on the whole the Republican candidates lined up behind the Trumpist faction of the parties. Even though Trump is banned from social media, fake news is still rampant. Republican candidates shared more links to unreliable news sources this year than they did in 2020, according to the New York Universitys Center for Social Media and Politics.

As the possibility of Trump running again in 2024 hangs over America, his false claim that the 2020 vote was stolen has become entrenched. Some 70% of his Republican supporters believe it. And it’s common for Republican midterm candidates to propagate this lie.

A bad sell for swing voters?

Most Republican candidates for Congress or major state offices dispute or question the legitimacy of the 2020 results, according to a Washington Post tally. The count stands at 291 out of 569 candidates, or 51%. A similar New York Times survey found the proportion to be even higher.

This could well backfire on Republican candidates chasing swing voters in swing states. Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, for example, chartered buses of Trump supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Mastriano doesn’t acknowledge Bidens’ victory and has even suggested that, if elected governor, he might not certify a Democratic win in 2024. But it appears that misrepresents Pennsylvania’s battleground electoral district, made up of suburban voters near Philadelphia and voters in Pittsburgh, whose preferences often carry that swing state that fell for Trump in 2016 and then for Biden in 2020. Mastriano is trailing in the polls against his Democratic challenger Josh Shapiro.

But most Holocaust deniers are on track to win, according to Washington Posts calculations. And some are potential stars. Look at Arizona, another purple state that voted for Trump before switching to Biden. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a former TV presenter, is more sympathetic to voters there than Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania; she has a chance of winning, said J. Miles Coleman, political cartographer and co-editor of popular newsletter Sabatos Crystal Ball, the University of Virginia’s election prediction tool. The same goes for Ron Johnson, Republican candidate for the Wisconsin Senate who was comfortably part of the Democratic blue wall in 2016, so much so that Hillary Clinton did not visit during her presidential campaign. Johnson is the favorite and likely to be re-elected, Coleman said.

The optimistic reading of the situation is that once in office, these elected officials will understand how elections really work, with specific rules to follow, and realize that they have bought into a myth based on misinformation, Lisa said. Bryant, head of the political science department. at California State University, Fresno. However, Bryant conceded that the pessimistic scenario could play out well.

In the short term, many Trumpist Republican candidates who lose their races can be expected to contest the results. A dozen Republican candidates in tight races for governor or senator declined to tell The Washington Post whether they would accept the polls’ verdict. An army of supporters is preparing to monitor the polls, trained by pro-Trump organizations like the Conservative Partnership Institute. Election officials fear intimidation.

In the medium term, a significant presence of Holocaust deniers in Congress from next January portends two tumultuous years in Washington. If Republicans take control of the House of Representatives, as expected, with a strong Trumpist presence, one might well expect a diehard supporter of Trump as president to be an even more extreme GOP leader. as current Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who sided with the ex-president.

Chaos in 2024?

Chaos is on again in 2024. What will elected state authorities do in 2022 if the race is tight? Secretaries of State will monitor the conduct of presidential elections and any recounts.

The governors will be able to certify or not the verdict at the polls. Kari Lake has made denying the Bidens 2020 victory a big part of his campaign, Coleman observed. If a Democrat won Arizona, would she certify the result?

In states where Trumpist Republicans have a legislative majority, they could implement Trump’s desire in 2020: reject the popular vote if it doesn’t suit them and draw up their own list of voters to choose the president. In Georgia, Arizona and Michigan, three states where the race was very close in 2020, the proportion of Holocaust deniers is particularly large.

The democratic foundations of the country are at stake if the losers of the elections refuse to accept the results.

The only reason the 2020 presidential results stood is because Republican officials acted responsibly and obeyed the law, for example in Georgia, said Pippa Norris, senior fellow in comparative politics at the Kennedy School. of Government at Harvard University and founder of the Election Integrity Project. They announced the results and the courts confirmed them. But if election deniers became secretaries of state in charge of elections, and wielded their power in a partisan way, then they would end up with contested results. All it takes is one or two swing states to do it, and no one will agree on the outcome of the election.

Given what we saw on January 6, 2021, it is clear that there will be a fundamental problem for at least the next two election cycles, Norris concluded. And that’s what keeps me awake at night. His fellows were on the Titanic, heading for the iceberg. Everyone can see the iceberg. Everyone knows what will happen. But there is no turning back.

This article has been translated from the original in French.

