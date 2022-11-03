UK Weather: Floods disrupt roads and railroads as heavy rain hits parts of UK | UK News





Heavy rains that fell overnight resulted in flooding as heavy rains and gusty winds continued to hit parts of the UK.

About 24 flood warnings have been issued and commuters have been particularly confused during rush hours around London, where vehicles have stalled on impassable roads.

A yellow weather warning for rain remains on Thursday until 3pm from Portsmouth to Canterbury and parts of London for southern England.

The National Weather Service has also issued a thunderstorm warning for the southwest on Thursday afternoon and evening, and a thunderstorm advisory for the southeast this evening and tonight.

One serious flood warning was in the early hours of Thursday morning for the town of Buxted in Sussex, which had been raining for almost a month.

Meanwhile, several roads and rail lines in London have been partially closed due to flooding, including the section of the A41 Hendon Way, which has been closed in both directions since late Wednesday.

Parts of the M25 and A1 were also blocked, along with the A40 section of Old Oak Common and some other routes in West London.

Footage on social media shows severe flooding across Kent as well as North Acton in London, while other clips show more flooding at Turnpike Lane in north London appeared to do. .

Sky News weather producer Joe Robinson said more rain could be expected in East Anglia and the southeast, but it will be drier and brighter in the west on Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Kew Gardens in West London recorded the highest rainfall in the 12-hour period from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, dropping 42.2 millimeters and Odyham, Hampshire by 40.2 millimeters.

He added that the overall average rainfall for November in Greater London was 69.3 millimeters and that in Hampshire was 104.65 millimeters.

Image: Park Place Villas near Maida Vale, London, suffered heavy rain overnight.

Rush hour traffic was affected by heavy rains, and Tube service was disrupted due to flooding and signal disturbances.

Transport for London (TfL) said the floods caused serious delays between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction, and signal errors caused by flooding in Richmond and Acton Town disrupted service on local routes between Earl’s Court and Richmond/Ealing Broadway .

South Western Railway said flooding blocked the line between Fulwell and Hampton, causing cancellations and delays.

The Kent County Council has warned people to “be careful outside” after multiple reports of weather-related problems across the road network due to “strong winds and heavy rain”.

Image: London’s Mill Hill has also endured heavy rain. Photo: @MillHillBwy

Sky News weather producer Joe Robinson said: “The heavy rains have caused local flooding, with records of nearly 50 millimeters recorded in parts of the southeast in the last 24 hours.

“Wednesday’s strong winds increased the amount of leaves on the ground and will block some drains along with other debris, increasing the risk of surface water overflow.”

She added that another torrential downpour will hit the Far South on Thursday night and there is a risk of thunderstorms and thunderstorms.

Image: Traffic jams at Waltham Abbey in Essex. Photo: @Vincent_Bauhaus

“The area from Dorset to Kent will experience the heaviest rainfall, with an additional 30-40 millimeters of rain in just a few hours,” she added.

“Friday’s high pressure ridge will be sunny and dry if the fog clears early, but it’s rather cold.”

Unsteady conditions are expected to return over the weekend, with more wind and rain expected from the west.

There are signs of stabilization from mid-November, but the risk of overnight frosts and fog increases.

