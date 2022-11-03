Bank of England: UK faces longest recession in history





The Bank of England (BoE) raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points on Thursday, the biggest increase since 1989.

Toby Melville | App | Getty Images

The Bank of England (BOE) in London warned on Thursday that the UK is facing the longest recession since records began and that the recession will continue through 2024.

The central bank described the outlook for the UK economy as “very challenging”, noting that the unemployment rate will double to 6.5% during the UK’s two-year recession.

UK GDP is expected to decline by around 0.75% in the second half of 2022, reflecting real income pressures from soaring prices of energy and trade goods.

Growth is expected to continue to decline during 2023 and the first half of 2024, adding that “high energy prices and tight fiscal conditions are straining spending”.

The forecast outlined at the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday will constitute the longest, if not the longest, recession since the 1920s, when reliable records began.

At its August meeting, the Bank predicted that the UK would face the longest recession since the global financial crisis, lasting five quarters through the end of 2023.

Historical 0.75% rate hike

The forecast comes as the BOE raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, marking its largest historic 75bps hike since 1989. MPC voted in favor of the decision 7-2 in favor, changing the base borrowing cost from 2.25% to 3%.

The eighth consecutive rate hike marks the central bank’s continued efforts to curb rampant inflation in the UK, which hit a 40-year high of 10.1% in September and has brought costs down to its 2% target.

In an interview with CNBC, Governor Andrew Bailey told CNBC that the UK’s tight labor market continues to put great inflationary pressures despite the Bank of England forecasting inflation to fall below 10% in the second quarter of 2023.

We have one of the biggest rising inflation risks in MPC’s 25-year history.

Andrew Bailey

Governor of the Bank of England

“Inflation is coming back on target and is actually below it,” Bailey told CNBC’s Joumanna. “But we have one of the biggest inflation risks in MPC’s 25-year history.” Berserk.

“A lot has to do with the tightness of the UK labor market,” he added. “The UK workforce is at risk from shrinking right before the coronavirus.”

Nevertheless, the Bank left a dovish note against the backdrop of weakening economic growth and a shift in fiscal policy, noting that future rate hikes are likely to be less aggressive than expected.

“If the economy develops broadly in line with the prospects of the latest monetary policy report,” the MPC said, “a further increase in bank interest rates may be necessary for a sustainable recovery of inflation to its target.”

The British pound plummeted on the announcement that it was trading around $1.118 and UK Treasury yields rose. It is trading at $1.1196 as of 2:30 PM local time.

Responding to Britain’s financial blow

The BOE’s forecasts are particularly difficult to match given the government’s still uncertain fiscal strategy. More details will be announced on November 17th.

The Bank was forced to intervene in financial markets in September when it launched an emergency bond-buying activity after then Prime Minister Liz Truss’ controversial mini-budget sparked economic turmoil.

Fiscal and monetary policy appears to be no longer moving in the opposite direction, as recently inaugurated Prime Minister Rishi Sunanau and Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt withdrew most of the tax cuts proposed by their predecessors.

As such, Bailey believes that the relevant market risks have now largely subsided. But he added that the case highlighted the need for regulatory oversight of the shadow banking industry.

“I think we’ve dealt with that particular issue now, but it seems to point to the whole part of the non-banking financial world that we need to get a much more effective scrutiny around the world.” Bailey said.

“We’ve gone through a lot of what we might call ‘events’ in that world and it certainly dominates the discussion of global financial stability. In terms of surveillance of the landscape, I can say that the current level of vigilance is pretty high. I’ve been through some very surprising events.”

