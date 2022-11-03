US Federal Reserve raises interest rates to 14-year high DW 02/11/2022





The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a fourth consecutive three-quarter point interest rate hike.

It brings the benchmark lending rate back to a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest since January 2008.

In a statement after its two-day policy meeting, the US central bank pledged to continue raising interest rates “sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2% over time”.

He said, however, that he would consider the impact on the economy when making his decision.

“We will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that when it comes to a move to lower rate hikes from the 75 basis point moves that have defined recent rate hikes, “that time is approaching and he could arrive as early as the December meeting”.

He added that “no decision has yet been made” on what action to take at next month’s meeting.

Battle to contain worst inflation in decades

The Fed has raised rates in its past six meetings, the most aggressive pace of monetary policy tightening since the 1980s.

Inflation rose 8.2% in September from 12 months earlier, just below the highest rate in 40 years.

Wednesday’s rate hike coincided with growing concerns among some economists that the Fed could tighten credit to such an extent that it would drag the economy into recession.

“It’s very premature to think about taking a break,” Powell said, adding there was “a long way to go.”

The Fed said the economy appeared to be growing modestly, with job gains still “robust” and a low unemployment rate.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Fed’s decision would help lower inflation and that a hike in mortgage rates should calm inflation in the housing market.

Increase in rates outside the United States

Outside of the US, many other major central banks are also rapidly raising rates in an attempt to calm inflation levels.

Last week, the European Central Bank raised rates at the fastest pace in euro history in an attempt to rein in inflation which hit a record 10.7% last month.

This comes as German inflation accelerated unexpectedly this month, following a trend already seen in France and Italy.

