



The UK subsidiary of the Mining and Trading Group faces seven counts of bribery in five African countries.

The British subsidiary of Swiss mining and trading group Glencore has been ordered to face fines totaling £276.4 million ($310.6 million) in a London court on seven counts of bribery related to its oil business in Africa.

Glencore Energy UK Limited was ordered on Thursday by Southwark Crown Court Judge Peter Fraser to impose a £182.9 million ($255.5 million) fine, which he ordered for a confiscation of £93.5 million ($105 million). also approved.

The judge said the crimes Glencore pleaded guilty to meant widespread corporate corruption, and that he had invested large sums of money in bribes.

The corruption is long lasting and occurred in five separate countries in West Africa, but started at the defendant’s West African oil trading desk in London. He said it was endemic among traders at certain desks.

Glencore Chairman Kalidas Madhavpeddi and General Counsel Shaun Teichner leave London’s Southwark Crown Court. [File: Sam Tobin/Reuters]

The Britishs Serious Fraud Office (SFO) told the court that it failed to prevent Glencore Energy UK Limited from paying or paying millions of dollars in bribes to officials in five African countries on Wednesday.

Al Jazeeras Rory Challands, who reported outside Southwark Crown Court, said the group’s lawsuits began in 2019 and pleaded guilty in June of this year.

He said bribery had been going on for years in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and South Sudan.

Some of the more ludicrous details we’ve heard in court over the past few days are that Glencore paid brokers to fly cash across Africa on private aircraft and take them from country to country to bribe government officials.

sorry for the damage

Glencore, a Swiss-based multinational corporation, said in May that it will pay up to $1.5 billion in bribery and market manipulation allegations in the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

Clare Montgomery, representing Glencore, said: The company regrets the harm caused by these crimes and acknowledges the harm caused at the national and public level in the African countries involved and the harm caused to others.

Judge Fraser said in his sentencing speech: Glencore has been involved in corporate reform and it looks like a very different company today than it was when these crimes took place.

