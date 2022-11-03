British environmental watchdog confronts Thrse Coffey over missed goals | Environment





The head of an independent environmental watchdog is talking with the environment minister about delays in achieving key goals to tackle water and air pollution and stop the decline of nature.

Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) chair Dame Glenys Stacey has told new Secretary of State Thrse Coffey that it is likely to take formal enforcement action against the government against a number of missed targets. She is under active review. OEP may initiate investigations and take legal action if necessary.

Stacey is meeting with Coffey after missing a key deadline for the government to set targets for water quality and to stop natural decline, a key board within its environmental laws.

Coffey said the targets underpinning the country’s natural recovery won’t be announced on October 31 as promised, but no new deadline.

Environmental charities, including the RSPB, Wildlife Trusts and National Trust, have complained to OEP and the Department of Environmental Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) for failing to set new, legally binding targets for air quality and water health. , natural and waste management. They also complained about not putting in place promised policies to tackle pollution, including a plastic bottle deposit return scheme first promised by Michael Gove in 2018.

The charity said multiple missed deadlines suggests delays are in danger of becoming the default culture within Defra.

Greener UK Coalition’s Ruth Chambers said: By missing this deadline, the government is undermining its own key legislation. We urge the new Secretary of State to make this an urgent priority and to set ambitious goals for the restoration of the natural environment.

Stacey’s meeting with Coffey was designed to strengthen goals and address publication delays. In a letter to Coffey, she said the goals proposed earlier this year are welcome in many ways. However, there is room for improvement and an opportunity to present an appropriately ambitious and comprehensive set of goals.

Environmental groups wanting to use the publication delay to present a stronger target package ahead of the United Nations Conference on Biological Diversity (Cop15) in December are also reflecting her concerns.

Stacey warned Coffey that setting environmental goals is essential no later than the end of the year. She said there is a risk of unduly delaying the implementation of important environmental policies necessary to deliver on the government’s commitment to environmental protection.

This is not a single case of missed court deadlines. I’ve recently set up details for other environmental law deadlines that I seem to have missed. We are still concerned if there is a pattern of missing legislative deadlines.

In this context, and the importance of non-compliance with groundbreaking national legislation, we will continue to review decisions about the use of formal enforcement powers as you proceed now.

