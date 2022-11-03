David DePape: Immigration officials say Paul Pelosi attacker was in US illegally





Washington CNN—

David DePape, the man accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and could be deported, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed an immigration officer on Canadian national David DePape at San Francisco County Jail on Nov. 1 following his Oct. 28 arrest, the department said. .

ICE issues so-called immigration detainees to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to notify them that the agency intends to take custody of an individual and requests that the ICE be informed before this individual is released.

The inmate is unlikely to affect the DePapes case, as deportations often take place after criminal cases are resolved. But after conviction and jail time, the United States would normally seek deportation.

According to federal records, DePape, a Canadian citizen, entered the country on March 8, 2008, at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, which sits along the California-Mexico border, as a temporary visitor. . Generally, Canadians visiting for business or pleasure do not need a visa and are permitted to stay in the United States for six months.

DePape, 42, has been charged with a litany of crimes, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, following a burglary last week at Pelosis’ San Francisco home, have the US Attorney’s Office and the San Francisco District Attorney announced Monday.

He was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California. That charge relates to Nancy Pelosi, whom DePape told police he planned to hold hostage, according to an also unsealed FBI affidavit Monday.

DePape pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to all charges against the state during his initial court appearance. He has yet to appear in federal court.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the date DePape entered the country. It was March 8, 2008.

