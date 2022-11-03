Albanian prime minister condemns UK discrimination after migrant remarks | migration news





Criticism came after a senior British official pointed out Albanians involved in illegal immigration to the UK.

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama has accused the British government of discriminating against Albanians after a senior British official cited citizenship as a role in illegal immigration to Albania.

Small boats crossing the English Channel from mainland Europe have become a political headache for British ministers who have promised that Brexit will lead to tighter immigration controls.

According to official UK statistics, the Albanians are now the single largest group of small boats that cross the straits.

Targeting Albanians

Rama said in a series of messages posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday that British officials were actively discriminating against Albanians.

“Targeting Albanians as the cause of British crime and border problems (which some would be ashamed of when fighting for Brexit) makes an easy investigation, but ignores the hard facts,” Lamar tweeted.

British Albanians work hard and pay their taxes. He added that Britain must stop discrimination to fight gangs of all nationalities and excuse policy failures.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticized for her choice of language in a recent heated debate, arguing that there is an immigrant invasion of Britain.

Braverman also pointed a finger at Albanian asylum seekers, saying that many Albanian adult men seeking asylum in the UK are pretending to be children.

Arrival in Albania

The British House of Commons recently heard that 12,000 Albanians have crossed the strait this year so far this year, down from only 50 Albanians in 2020.

Immigrant arrivals have reached record levels, delaying asylum applications and increasing costs in terms of housing and other social services.

Organized criminal gangs in Albania are believed to be one of the main actors in smuggling migrants across the strait from Northern Europe to the UK.

Earlier this week, British and Belgian police said they had arrested three people suspected of being part of an Albanian human trafficking organization.

