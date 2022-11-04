New UK trade deals account for no more than $800 billion in new global trade.





In a tweet yesterday, Minister Pyung Hwa, Michael Gove, said: We have signed new free trade agreements with more than 70 countries since 2016. This is a new global trade of over $800 billion.

The same graphic was shared with the Conservative Party and was retweeted by more than a dozen Conservative MPs.

It would be wrong to imply that these trade deals will account for more than $800 billion of new global trade. This is the total amount of trade with these countries, not the additional amount that could be attributed to the free trade transaction itself.

Moreover, most of these trade deals effectively reflect those in which the UK was a party as an EU member before Brexit.

This fact-checking is possible with your support.

donate now

new trade deal

The Department of International Trade (DIT) confirmed to Full Fact that the UK has trade agreements with 71 non-EU countries and one country with the EU.

The majority of these countries already had trade agreements before Brexit because the UK is a member of the EU.

At the end of the Brexit transition period, these trade agreements ceased to apply to the UK and were replaced by a new agreement called the Rollover Trade Agreement.

The BBC reported in September that Britain had signed a rollover trade agreement with 69 countries that had traded under the terms of the EU agreement before Brexit.

In order to maintain the continuity of trade relations with other countries, the government said it has developed a new bilateral agreement that replicates, as far as possible, the effects of existing trade agreements with existing partners through former EU member states.

So simply calling it a new free trade deal is out of context.

After leaving the EU, the UK has agreed to an entirely new trade agreement with Australia and New Zealand, but has not yet entered into force. The government estimates that these deals will increase the size of the UK economy by between 200 and 500 million per year in the long term.

The UK also signed a new agreement with Japan in 2020, which it said retains the benefits of the EU-Japan trade agreement but contains some substantive differences. The UK Trade Policy Observatory estimates that the transaction will not be as profitable as the EU-Japan transaction.

The House Library added that the UK has signed a digital trade agreement with Singapore.

Trading is not responsible for 800 billion new transactions.

Regardless of whether all UK trade deals should be called new trades, it would be wrong to claim that new trade deals in the UK are worth more than $800 billion.

This figure represents the total value of trade (both imports and exports) in 2021 between countries that have trade agreements with the UK in 2021 (71 countries, including non-EU countries where the UK has agreed to both rollover and entirely new agreements). , and EU), according to figures from the Office for National Statistics, as revealed in Full Fact by the DIT, it is worth about $816 billion.

So there is no new trade volume with these countries after 2016. To give one example, in 2015 trade with the EU amounted to 520 billion pieces.

David Henig, UK Trade Policy Project Director, told Full Fact:[]Total transaction amount is 800 billion won [free trade agreements]In this case, this is by no means a ‘new global trade’.”

Free trade agreements (FTAs) are deals that aim to make trade between countries cheaper and easier, often by eliminating or reducing tariffs (taxes imposed by governments on certain imports).

This figure also does not represent the amount of trade the UK would lose if it did not trade with these countries, as not all trade is the result of the countries with which they trade.

For example, the UK government estimates that a truly new trade agreement with Australia (which has not yet entered into force) could increase trade by 53% in the long run (i.e. it accounts for about a third of total UK-Australia trade). estimated to occupy).

And on the other hand, the UK does a lot of trade with countries that do not have free trade agreements, such as China and the US.

DIT says: Evidence shows that FTAs ​​can continue to significantly increase trade in goods between partner countries. After reviewing many studies on the effects of FTAs, [sic] Estimates in the literature vary widely, but could increase total bilateral trade between partners by about 32%.

A recent study by the HM Treasury, based on various data sources and methodologies, estimated that FTA accession was associated with an average 17% increase in total trade.

This figure represents the expected increase in trade when two countries without an FTA sign an FTA. As explained, the UK’s rollover FTA is different because it tried to keep the terms of the FTA that had previously applied to the UK as an EU member.

We contacted the Conservatives and Mr Gove for comment.

We’ve written several times about inaccurate claims about these trade deals after the Daily Express similarly reported that new trade deals signed by the UK are worth $766 billion to the UK economy. Countries that had free trade agreements at the time.

It was clarified later after I approached it in Full Fact. In fact, 767 billion is the total value of UK trade with that country, not the additional value of the transaction.

Image courtesy of Chris McAndrew

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fullfact.org/economy/post-Brexit-trade-deals-Gove/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos