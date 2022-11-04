



The British government must learn how Germany copes with the wave of migrants, the Albanian prime minister said. The Albanian prime minister said he criticized Germany for portraying his compatriots as criminals.

Edi Rama said at a press conference after the summit in Berlin: “I have never heard a German politician or government minister talk about aggression, nor have I ever heard of any minister or interior minister being a criminal here. no,” he said. Instead of fueling a mad tale of aggressors and gangs to cover up borders and utterly failed policies on crime, the British representative must come to Germany and learn quickly.

Lamar said that screening a community and talking about gangsters and criminals sounds like crazy screams because it doesn’t sound British.

His intervention follows a series of comments by British ministers and officials claiming that Albanians are behind the recent mass arrival of small boats crossing the strait, many of them involved or victims of organized crime.

However, Tirana expressed frustration over the UK government’s failure to implement an agreement on the expedited deportation of Albanians arriving illegally in the UK through a third safe country. The lack of progress on the agreement contrasts with similar deals that Albania has with France and Germany.

Meanwhile, Suella Bravermans was hit hard after denying reports that the three Latin American governments had negotiated with the UK on Thursday, saying they were planning more Rwanda-style deals with other countries.

A spokesperson for the prime minister did not rule out sending asylum seekers to Paraguay, Belize and Peru for processing, but all three governments questioned whether such transactions were in line with international law.

The denials come according to a Daily Express report claiming that Braverman is in advance negotiations with Paraguay, while Peru and Belize are likely to negotiate.

The Paraguayan embassy in London said: “There has never been any ongoing dialogue or dialogue on this topic, and there has been no agreement between the Paraguayan government and the UK to accept migrants.”

Belize Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay denied reports that Belize was working with Britain to accommodate migrants, saying such a plan would be inhumane.

Belize is not negotiating with the UK or any other country to accommodate immigrants. We will not agree to accept exported immigrants. This is inhumane and against international law, he tweeted.

A spokesperson for the Peruvian embassy said the allegations were unfounded. Peru has renewed its commitments to international treaties on human rights and respect for migrants, the spokesperson added.

Express reported that the Interior Ministry is discussing deportation negotiations with several countries.

The newspaper claimed that Braverman was pursuing talks with Paraguay, Peru, Belize and African countries on alternatives to the delayed Rwanda plan.

When asked about the report on Thursday, a spokesperson for the prime minister did not deny that the government was trying to do Rwanda-style deals with Belize, Peru, Paraguay and Rwanda.

She added that the Rwanda partnership plans to negotiate a similar deal with other countries, but commenting on speculation over a potential discussion would not help.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs said: Rwanda’s world-leading immigration and economic development partnership will help break the business model of gangs and save lives.

We have always made it clear that we are committed to working with our diverse international partners to address the global immigration crisis.

