Brittney Griner meets with US Embassy officials while incarcerated in Russia





Brittney Griner, the women’s basketball star who has been detained for months in Russia, met with officials from the US Embassy in Moscow on Thursday, the Biden administration confirmed.

We’re told she’s doing as well as expected under the circumstances, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Griner, a WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist, was arrested in February for smuggling vape cartridges containing hash oil into Russia. Griner pleaded guilty in August, but insisted she had no intention of breaking the law.

She was later sentenced to nine years in prison and a Russian court has since rejected an appeal. Griners’ legal team said it is considering additional appeals in his case.

Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, tweeted that embassy officials who met with Griner saw firsthand his tenacity and persistence despite his current situation.

We continue to push for the immediate release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and fair treatment for every American detained, Price tweeted.

Jean-Pierre noted that the United States made a significant offer to the Russians to secure the release of Griner and Whelan, a former Marine detained in Russia since 2018 on espionage charges he vehemently denies.

In the weeks that followed, despite the lack of good faith negotiation on the part of the Russians, the U.S. government continued to follow up on this offer and to propose other potential avenues with the Russians through all available channels. said Jean-Pierre. This continues to be a top priority.

The Biden administration has reportedly launched a potential prisoner swap in which Griner and Whelan would be freed in exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, though officials have not confirmed details of the offer.

President Biden met in September with family members of Griner and Whelan at the White House.

