‘Open your mouth, you’re at a disadvantage’: Britain has an accent bias. But who has the biggest impact? | UK News





Research shows that people in some parts of the United States are much more likely to be ridiculed or marginalized because of the way they speak.

According to the Sutton Trust’s Speaking Up report, attitudes toward accents have changed little. Standard incoming pronunciation accents, French accented English, and “national” standard variants (Scotland, USA, Ireland) all ranked high.

However, accents associated with industrial cities such as Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool (generally described as “working-class accents”) and ethnic accents such as African-Caribbean and Indian tend to rank lowest.

Stockport’s Ben Jones, 28, said he was once asked if he was from “one of the desolate wastelands where the factory was.”

Jones, now the school’s senior leader in Boston, added that he was “overrecognized” of his accent while in college. education or liberal arts.

“The moment you open your mouth – literally – you are at a disadvantage.”

Mr Jones is not alone. This study was based on the experiences of 511 college applicants (mostly 17-18 years old), 1,029 college students, 1,014 early career professionals, and 1,002 late career professionals.

30% of college students, 29% of college applicants, and 25% of professionals report being ridiculed, criticized, or pushed out in educational or work settings because of their accent.

‘When I watch videos of scientists giving lectures, I can’t hear the accent’

Among college applicants and students, Northern England are most likely to view accent as an obstacle to success. 29% and 41% of Northern England students come from South excluding London compared to 10% and 19% from Northern England.

A student from Derbyshire said to the survey, “I go to medical school and few of the doctors I’ve met have a local accent.”

A Liverpool student said, “When I watch videos of scientists giving lectures, I can’t hear the accent and I can’t hear the instructors in the field. Don’t change my accent.”

A Newcastle student said: “I remember in an interview a boy from London asked a lot of people, “Can you really understand? [my] The accent “was pretty terrible and it wasn’t a good first impression of college.”

The experiences of people with different accents

Black Country: “For two weeks, I had other students imitate an extreme version of the Black Country accent whenever I spoke.”

Liverpool: “At work I was told, ‘Hey, you’re not your typical civil servant, are you?'”

Stoke-on-Trent: “My accent and my portrayal in the domestic media are very closely related to social class and social deprivation. It’s an accent that makes people sound ‘thick’ and ‘poor’, which is what the mainstream media and Stoke-on-Trent do. A description of a place like Trent and the people who live here.”

South London: “I thought people at school would know that I was poor by the way I spoke, so I changed the way I spoke so it sounded less common.”

‘There is a hierarchy of accents in British society’

Of those with lower socioeconomic backgrounds in senior management positions, 21% were concerned that their accent could affect their ability to succeed, compared to 12% of wealthy families.

About 29% of senior managers from working-class families said they had been ridiculed for their accent at work, compared to 22% of managers with better backgrounds.

The report said employers should strive to have different accents within their organizations and take steps to address accent bias.

Sir Peter Lampl, Founder and Chairman of the Sutton Trust and President of the Education Endowment Foundation, said, “It is a shame that people are ridiculed, criticized, or selected for their accent throughout their education, work and social life.

“There is an established hierarchy of fame in British society where the dominant accents of those in positions of authority are accented in BBC English.”

