Nuclear Attack on US or Allies Would End Kim’s Regime, Defense Secretary Says | United States national security





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that any nuclear attack on the United States or its allies by North Korea would bring about the end of the Kim regime.

Kim Jong-un’s government in Pyongyang has mounted a number of missile tests in recent days. South Korea’s military said on Thursday that a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile may have ended in failure. Japan called the launch outrageous and absolutely intolerable.

According to a joint statement released by the US Department of Defense, during his meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, Austin said: Any nuclear attack against the United States or its allies and partners, including the use of strategic non-nuclears, is unacceptable and will bring about the end of the Kim regime.

Similar language was included in the US National Defense Strategy, which was released last week.

That document said, in part: Our strategy for North Korea recognizes the threat posed by its nuclear, chemical, missile and conventional capabilities, and in particular the need to make clear to the Kim regime the disastrous consequences if it uses nuclear weapons, there is no scenario in which the Kim regime could use nuclear weapons and survive.

Austin, a retired US Army general and the first African-American Secretary of Defense, spoke with Pentagon reporters alongside Lee.

Minister Lee and I had an outstanding discussion today, said Austin. We talked about how the DPRK [North Korea] continued provocations and destabilizing actions, and in this time of heightened tension, our alliance is rock solid.

The United States remains fully committed to defense [of South Korea]. Our expanded deterrence commitment is firm and includes a full range of our nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities.

He said the two countries plan to resume large-scale military exercises on the peninsula. The Biden administration took such action after four years in which Donald Trump exerted unprecedented pressure on Seoul-Washington relations, saying he wanted South Korea to pay for US military assistance that had been in place for a long time. the Korean War of 1950-1953.

Trump, whose cavalier treatment of nuclear policy issues has been widely reported, has met with Kim several times, holding high-profile summits that have produced little tangible benefit.

At the Pentagon, Austin said the United States was determined to build on [the Biden administrations] efforts to strengthen integrated deterrence and ensure that this alliance continues to enhance security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/03/north-korea-nuclear-attack-us-kim-regime-lloyd-austin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos