UN Security Council rejects Russia’s call to investigate debunked US-Ukraine bioweapons claims





UN – The 15-nation UN Security Council on Wednesday rejected a Russian proposal to create a commission to investigate Moscow’s unsubstantiated allegations of a joint US-Ukrainian “military biological” program. Russia has launched allegations since March that programs in Ukraine sponsored by the US Department of Defense violated the Biological Weapons Convention, an international law regulating weaponized toxins.

Moscow has provided no verifiable evidence of such work, and the US Department of Defense, White House and Ukraine have consistently refuted the allegations. UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu said in March that while the world body lacked the ability to investigate, the UN was unaware of any biological weapons programs in Ukraine. .

“Disinformation, dishonesty, bad faith”

As the Security Council voted Wednesday on the resolution presented by Russia, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington and Ukraine had “examined Russia’s allegations in Geneva, point by point, and all demystified”.

She said Russia’s claims were “based on misinformation, dishonesty, bad faith and a complete lack of respect for this body.”

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to fellow diplomats during a United Nations Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in New York, November 2, 2022. UNTV/Reuters

“The United States does not have a biological weapons program. There are no U.S.-backed Ukrainian bioweapons labs,” Thomas-Greenfield insisted.

During a series of UN meetings prompted by the Russian allegations, the United States has described the non-military biological laboratories it has supported in Ukraine since the 1990s, including one called the “Threat Reduction Program Biologicals” which was created to dismantle the former Soviet Union. programs, to “reduce legacy threats from nuclear, chemical and biological weapons left in the successor states of the Soviet Union”.

CBS News’ Chris Livesay is taken to the Ukrainian Virology Reference Laboratory in Kyiv by Dr. Natalia Vidayko, the lab’s chief researcher, May 2022. CBS News

In May, CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay visited the Ukrainian facility at the heart of Russia’s disinformation campaign, the Virology Reference Laboratory in Kyiv, and spoke with the chief researcher and scientists whose work there had been devoted for years to containing dangerous pathogens. The facility has always been regularly inspected by international bodies, including the World Health Organization.

However, their job changed abruptly when Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 and the shelling began.

“They bombed a building right next to it,” Dr. Natalia Vidayko, the lab’s top scientist, told Livesay. From that day on, the Ukrainian government ordered the lab, and others in the country, to destroy any particularly dangerous biological strains they had in stock, Vidayko said.

“Rambo” the watchdog on duty outside the Ukrainian Health Ministry’s Virology Reference Laboratory in Kyiv, May 2022. CBS News

“They’re completely destroyed,” she repeated to Livesay, who found a modicum of security — equivalent to a tired old guard dog — during her visit to the Kyiv lab.

A “false flag” of bio-weapons?

Despite the obvious flaws in Russia’s claims, Moscow presented its draft resolution to the UN Security Council this week – embedded in a 310-page document of demands and complaints – calling for a “commission composed of all members of the Security Council to investigate” the allegations.

Diplomats from Russia and China raise their hands to vote in favor of a resolution tabled by Moscow calling on the UN Security Council to investigate Russia’s denied allegations of a joint US-Ukrainian weapons program at a Council meeting on November 2, 2022, in New York. UNTV/Reuters

Only Russia and China voted in favor of the measure, with the three other permanent members of the Council having a right of veto, the United States, the United Kingdom and France, voting against. All 10 elected Council members abstained, so the measure was defeated.

Analysts, Western diplomats and the Pentagon have suggested that Russia’s misinformation about biolabs is actually a ‘false flag’, aimed at creating a pretext to blame Ukraine and the US for a possible bioattack or chemical that Russian forces could carry into Ukraine.

President Biden warned in March that Russia would pay a “heavy price” if it used biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said his country would raise the issue at a UN meeting on the Biological Weapons Convention in Geneva, to be held from November 28 to November 16. December, saying the United States and Ukraine had “placed themselves above the law.”

After Wednesday’s vote, British Ambassador Barbara Woodward said Russia’s claims that Ukraine’s Western allies failed to heed Moscow’s evidence were “completely false”.

“Russia’s allegations actually have no credible basis,” she said.

French Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière told diplomats at the Council meeting that Russia ‘must stop this irresponsible disinformation campaign’, dismissing Moscow’s ‘so-called evidence’ and insisting that it ‘does not deserved more consideration”.

Pamela Falk is CBS News correspondent covering the United Nations and an international lawyer.

