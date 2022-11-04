UK Weather: Meteorological Department warns of additional storms and heavy rains | UK weather





Additional disruption is expected as parts of the UK face thunderstorms after heavy rains hit rush hour flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a new weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms on Thursday evening, which could cause some confusion.

Some parts of London have endured more than half a month of heavy rain overnight as people wake up from heavy rains, flooded roads and traffic problems.

In southeast England, some train and metro services have been hit by cancellations and delays.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that spray and flooding on roads can lengthen travel times and flooding homes and businesses from overnight torrential rains.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for the UK’s south coast from 8pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday, the Meteorological Agency said there was a potential for flooding and lightning damage to some buildings and structures, further delays in transport and shortening of time. I did. – Temporary loss of strength.

Similar alerts have been issued for southern Wales and southwest England from 3pm to midnight on Thursday.

A yellow weather warning for rain to cover southern England from Portsmouth to Canterbury and parts of London is in effect until 3pm on Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it had received a total of 64 millimeters of rain in Horsmonden near Tunbridge Wells, Kent, with more than 50 millimeters of rain in some areas in 24 hours, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The weather forecast said the highest rainfall recorded in the 12-hour period from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday was 42.2 millimeters in Kew Gardens in west London and 40.2 millimeters in Odiham in Hampshire. .

According to the Meteorological Administration, the average rainfall for the month of November is 69.3 mm in Greater London and 104.65 mm in Hampshire.

Commuters struggled with rush hour transportation due to wet weather. On Thursday morning Transport for London said floods were causing delays in some services, while South Western Railway said the floods blocked routes, causing cancellations and delays.

The Kent County Council has warned people to watch out after reports of weather-related problems across the road network from strong winds and heavy rain.

