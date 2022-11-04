US House rejects McCarthys call for new leadership





The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is sticking with CEO Suzanne Clark after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) privately asked the business group to replace her.

Mark Ordan, chairman of Chambers’ board, said in a statement that Clark has the organization’s full support.

The United States Chamber of Commerce team plays a vital role in the day-to-day defense of American businesses. We serve our members, not a political party. Staying true to this mission requires a smart, wise and vigorous leader like our CEO Suzanne Clark, he said.

McCarthy demanded that the House replace its leaders, including Clark, if he becomes Speaker of the House, Axios reported. Otherwise, McCarthy won’t be working with the nation’s largest business lobbying group, the outlet reported.

The House response threatens to widen the rift between the business group and House GOP leaders that began after the House endorsed 23 Democrats in the major 2020 House races.

I don’t want US Chambers’ approval because they sold out, McCarthy told Fox News after the approvals.

Republicans have grown increasingly hostile toward corporate America over the companies’ stances on social issues and their decision to cut PAC donations to lawmakers who voted against certification of the 2020 election results, including McCarthy. The House has not pledged to cut funding to all election objectors.

The House endorsed 23 Republicans and four Democrats in this year’s House races and donated $3 million to a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to boost Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

Retailers predict record holiday sales amid historic inflation Companies dominated anti-tariff bill lobbying: Analysis

The business group, which represents a large swath of corporate America and spends more on federal lobbying than any other entity, has made it clear that it still aligns with Republicans, who generally favor looser regulations and a lower taxes for businesses.

Republicans across the country ran on issues like crime and inflation that matter to business. A Republican speaker and majority will be an important check and balance to the excesses we have seen from the left. We look forward to working with the leadership and the upcoming Congress, a House spokesperson said in a statement.

It’s unclear who McCarthy would like to replace Clark, who took over as chairman and CEO in March 2021. Axios reported that Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R), who is expected to step down after the mid -mandate, is interested in the position.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-lobbying/3717778-us-chamber-rejects-mccarthys-call-for-new-leadership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos