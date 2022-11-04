Adam Kay of Humanists UK New Sponsor » Humanists UK





Humanists UK is pleased to announce the appointment of a new sponsor, writer, comedian and former physician Adam Kay. Adam joins 200 Humanists UK sponsors with notable careers in the arts, literature, science, academia, politics, community and civics. behaviorism.

Adam said of his appointment:

I am very proud to be a supporter of Humanists UK, which is making an impact for good in this country and around the world. In particular, their tireless campaigns on issues such as helpers and reproductive rights touched my heart, and I look forward to engaging more closely.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cobson said:

We are delighted to welcome Adam as our newest sponsor. He is an award-winning, multi-selling author, TV writer, and theater actor who has worked on the toughest aspects of the human condition and has enjoyed millions of people around him. world. We look forward to working with him!’

Humanists UK has 200 sponsors who support their work in a variety of ways with their expertise and reputation in various fields. Existing sponsors include key figures in science, philosophy, the human rights movement, politics, the arts and broadcasting. The President of Humanists UK is Dr Adam Rutherford, a geneticist, science writer and broadcaster. He is supported by Vice-Presidents Alice Roberts, Shaparak Khorsandi, Professor Jim Al-Khalili, Professor AC Grayling and Polly Toynbee.

Humanists UK is a national charity working on behalf of non-religious people. With the power of 100,000 members and supporters, we practice free thinking and humanism to create an inclusive society with rational thinking and kindness. We provide awareness, pastoral care, education and support services to over one million people each year and our campaigns advance humanistic thinking about ethical issues, human rights and equal treatment for all.

