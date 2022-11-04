United States and South Korea Provide Alliance Update and Pledge to Strengthen Cooperation > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said the US-Korea alliance has been tested in war and peace and remains rock-solid.

Austin and Lee met today for the 54th Pentagon Security Consultative Meeting. The men reviewed the status of the alliance and considered ways to make it even more interoperable and more effective in deterring North Korea.

The meeting came after North Korea’s “unlawful and destabilizing launch of a continental intercontinental ballistic missile last night, as well as additional missile launches today,” Austin said. “I have consulted with Minister Lee and we have decided to extend Vigilant Storm, which is our long-planned combined training exercise to further strengthen our readiness interoperability. We will continue to work closely together to develop options to protect the U.S. States and our allies in the region.”

The Security Consultative Meeting brings together U.S. and South Korean defense leaders to discuss challenges and opportunities and develop strategies to deepen cooperation and friendship. The Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and South Korea was signed in 1953. South Korea was ravaged by the Korean War, which began in 1950 when North Korean troops stormed the 38th parallel.

South Korea is now the world’s 10th largest economy and a world-class military that fought alongside the United States in Vietnam and Afghanistan. “For nearly seven decades, this alliance has been an anchor of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific,” Austin said. “And today, [South Korea] is an extremely capable ally and security provider in the region and a defender of the rules-based international order that keeps us all safe.”

North Korea was an obvious talking point at the meeting, and Austin reiterated that the American commitment to the defense of South Korea is “ironclad.”

He said deterrence includes the full range of US nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities. The secretary often speaks of integrated deterrence, and he cited the deployment of fifth-generation fighters and the visit of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to the peninsula earlier this year as examples of this extended deterrence.

“On the peninsula, we are resuming large-scale exercises to bolster our combined readiness and ability to fight tonight, if necessary,” he said. “We are determined to build on these efforts to strengthen integrated deterrence and to ensure that this alliance continues to enhance security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

In his address, Minister Lee emphasized the “robustness of the ROK [South Korea]-The US military alliance and the firmness of the combined defense posture.”

Lee also addressed North Korean nuclear weapons threats “Secretary Austin and I affirm that any nuclear attack by [North Korea] including the use of tactical nuclear weapons is unacceptable and [will] bring about the end of Kim Jong Un’s regime through the overwhelming and decisive alliance response,” he said through an interpreter.

The United States and South Korea want North Korea to turn away from its destructive path.

The two defense leaders also discussed trilateral talks that included Japan, Lee said.

“For decades, the United States and [South Korean] service members fought side by side in defense of the ideals of freedom,” Austin said. “This alliance is based on this shared sacrifice. So we will face the challenges of the future the same way we have for nearly 70 years, standing side by side as proud allies. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved together and I am very grateful to the Republic of Korea [South Korea’s] Partnership.”

