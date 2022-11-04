Why is RuPaul missing from the latest season 4 episode of Drag Race UK?





BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Drag Race UK season 4 spoilers follow.

What is RuPaul’s drag race without RuPaul himself? This is a question asked by fans around the world because everyone’s favorite Glamazon skipped this show for the first time ever. Or at least a significant part of the latest episode of Drag Race UK.

Some spinoffs, like Drag Race Holland, only feature the spirit of RuPaul, but most English-speaking shows have RuPaul in the driver’s seat and have done so from the start.

But 14 seasons of the flagship show and 7 All-Stars, 3 Drag Race Down Under and 4 seasons of Drag Race UK (not to mention the Drag Race UK vs. World and Celebrity spinoffs), and the 7th Episode UK of Drag Race. season 4 will be the first season to not include Ru in the judges’ ratings.

Michelle Visage was asked to appear in place of her squirrel friend as the host and main judge for the runaway part of the episode.

Among these changes, drag race legend Raven helped keep Michelle’s old seat warm during her ascension to the throne.

While previous Drag Race alumni have sat side by side, including Envy Peru and Drag Race España’s Choriza May, this is the first time a former Drag Race contestant has joined the jury for a series hosted by RuPaul. Pretty mysterious, right?

But where is RuPaul? Why was she absent?

This content is taken from Twitter. You can find the same content in different formats or find more information on our website.

“For the first time in drag race history, the judges took over,” the trailer foretold last week. Michelle Visage also announced that RuPaul would be unable to join tonight due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control.

The remainder of the clip featured a snippet of Michelle criticizing the queen alongside regular judge Graham Norton and controversial guest judge Boy George. As Visage reads to her queen what could be RuPaul’s most iconic line on her behalf, she even tells her to “drop out” at one point.

The Queen, who heard those words towards her, could surprise fans, given that the clip heralded a “shocking dropout that no one will ever see”.

world of wonders

However, no official reason is given for RuPaul’s absence, other than Michelle’s initial statement.

In the episode itself, Michelle does some extra work when she comes out on the main stage.

“Welcome to the main stage of Drag Race UK. RuPaul cannot be with us tonight due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control. But Mama Ru is watching via the live video link, so now with Ru’s blessing on the show must continue.”

What’s interesting here is that RuPaul appears at the very beginning of this episode, introducing a major makeover challenge.

However, until her usual practice begins, RuPaul is nowhere to be seen. Raven appears, replacing Ru’s “Hello, hello, hello!” in her place of hers. “Surprise, surprise, surprise!”

And this is the first surprise in the franchise’s 13-year history.

Guy Levy BBC

All of this raises questions. What if RuPaul retires forever?

I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon, but Miss Charles will be reluctant to come in and out that often when she’s in her 70s. If so, Michelle Visage appears to be the most obvious replacement in the judging hierarchy. If you’d like, try this week’s Guest Turn as a demo.

But again, does it make sense for a cisgender woman to lead the drag race rather than another drag queen from RuPaul?

No one else in terms of Ru’s success, but the popularity of various international spinoffs that don’t include her proves that the franchise has powers beyond RuPaul herself.

All of this can be debatable.

While chatting with ET at DragCon LA 2019 a few years ago, Ru revealed that he plans to retire soon.

“I like to be creative whether I make money or not. I like to be creative. With just a sheet of paper and tape, I can be creative and create something. That’s my job. I’ll keep doing it.” .”

Even if RuPaul eventually resigns – assuming the franchise will survive for decades to come – we wouldn’t be surprised if she would remain executive producer and call instead behind the scenes.

So what is RuPaul’s drag race without RuPaul himself? Perhaps even if Charles eventually leaves decades from now, the legacy that this show and Ru made will remain with her forever, regardless of who ultimately wears the sexy knee-high boots.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three in the UK and streams on WOW Presents Plus in the US.

Want to talk about all things drag racing? Visit the dedicated sub-forum

